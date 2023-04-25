Local community environmental clean-ups were held this weekend.
On Saturday, the Rotary Club of Gananoque participated in the Great Lakes Watershed Clean-up, in an effort to support the environment.
“In the end, we had 75 volunteers,” said event organizer Pam Welbourn. “Everyone who committed showed up.”
In total, 18 areas around the community were cleaned up.
Volunteers from all walks of life and ages were invited to work together to help clean up and dispose of garbage and other waste and unsightly materials from the environment in the Gananoque and area waterways.
Pre-registration took place on the day of the event at around 8 a.m. on King Street East, where a banner, flag and tent was set up.
“Some of the areas on the trail just outside of town were really bad,” said Welbourn. “A couple in the downtown were clean. But it was a great day, the weather held up and the mood and the spirit were fantastic. There were a lot of people who walked up, they hadn’t pre-registered, and I had no idea who they were but they wanted to help, so we managed to get them assigned to some spots.”
Participants were given a T-shirt with the logo of the 1000 Islands clean-up, a yellow trash bag and a map, and will go to their pre-selected areas, collecting any items/garbage that shouldn’t be there.
Focus areas were, but not limited to, the Rotary Beach and Bay Road, the municipal marina, Joel Stone Heritage Park waterfront, Thousand Islands Boat Museum, 1000 Islands History Museum and City Cruises, Gananoque River, Gananoque trails, Hal McCarney Park and Grasshopper Park, 1000 Islands Playhouse waterfront, Confederation Park and 1000 Islands Parkway.
“I want to thank everyone,” said Welbourn. “People took time out of their day to help and that means a lot. Everyone was enthusiastic. It was a social occasion as well. This event is growing and theoretically it’s becoming easier every time. People are starting to recognize one another from past events. We had children participate, so next year we need to order some child-sized t-shirts. We also had high school students who helped and got credit for their independent community work.”
A couple days before the Rotary’s Great Lakes Watershed Clean-up, staff for the town of Gananoque, commencing at the Lou Jeffries Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre, along with residents, participated in a community-wide Pitch-in event throughout areas of the waterfront community to clean up debris.
Mayor John Beddows had proclaimed the week of April 16 to April 22, to be observed as “Pitch-in Canada Week” in Gananoque, and invited all citizens in the community to actively participate.
Pitch-in Canada projects are community activities used to help reduce, reuse, recycle and properly dispose of waste; clean-up and rejuvenate local neighbourhoods, green spaces, ravines, waterways and illegal dump sites; restore habitats; and to establish composting and recycling projects.
Council members like Anne-Marie Koiner, deputy mayor Vicki Leakey and Beddows could be seen cleaning up around the arena.
Members of the Gananoque Fire Service also pitched-in and helped clean-up.
Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands have held community pitch-in events of their own.
Recently, staff joined mayor Corinna-Smith Gatcke, councillor Mark Jamison and students from Sweet’s Corners Elementary School in cleaning up the community.
Community pitch-in events will continue in TLTI until April 29. In Lansdowne, a trailer for filled pitch-in bags is located in the front parking lot at the municipal office, as well, TLTI waste sites will also accept pitch-in bags until April 29.
