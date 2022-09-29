In response to an unexpected malfunction with a heat exchanger at the local Strathmore Aquatic Centre, the Town of Strathmore has approved the purchase of a new unit to repair the facility.
Manager of recreation and culture Mark Pretzlaff, presented to council during a special meeting on Sept. 20 to address the issue and present options for the facility’s repair.
“During the annual shut-down of the aquatic centre, staffing there observed some mechanical issues that have impacted the pool’s reopening plan,” said Pretzlaff. “At the time, staff observed some glycol water leak that was fortunately discovered during the shut-down period, as it did not impact the public or even the pool circulating water.”
Pretzlaff explained the pool’s heat exchanger is an essential component of the system and that without it the water would be far too cold to comfortably swim in.
The compromised heat exchanger is approximately 20 years old and is a part of the original pool construction.
Given the age of the old unit, a similar newer model would need to be manufactured. An estimated time frame for the new unit was 50 weeks, with a price tag of $25,000, not including taxes or delivery expenses.
Pretzlaff described an option for the Town to upgrade the heat exchanger from a shell-and-tube to a frame-and-plate model.
“This frame-and-plate technology is actually somewhat new and actually is somewhat better for repairs and maintenance as individual plates can be replaced and repaired, as opposed to the shell-and-tube style where the whole unit needs to be replaced when compromised,” explained Pretzlaff.
The estimated delivery of the frame-and-plate heat exchanger was two to four weeks, at a cost to the Town of $20,000.
A third presented option was to use a retrofitted heat exchanger originally used in a cooling tower, though concerns regarding where the unit would be installed, as well as time and cost to purchase and retrofit the unit were noted.
Administration asked for council’s support to reallocate cost savings from prior repairs and maintenance of the steam sauna to the purchase of a new heat exchanger.
Councillor Richard Wegener inquired as to the possibility of simply plugging the leak in the old heat exchanger as a quick fix to the problem instead of purchasing a new unit entirely.
Pretzlaff explained the current and dated unit is in poor condition after 20 years of service and is showing signs of more than one potential leak should its operation continue.
He added the contractor’s administration he has been in contact with have assured town staff the frame-and-plate model exchanger is equivalent in energy output and efficiency as the previous shell-and-tube unit.
Assuming the implementation of the frame-and-plate heat exchanger, Pretzlaff estimated the opening of the pool to be roughly at the end of October or early November.
Pretzlaff added additional valves and infrastructure would be added to the pool system in order to be able to isolate certain systems if something breaks in the future, instead of being required to dismantle the whole system.
Council approved the reallocation of $30,000 for the new heat exchanger.