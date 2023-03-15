Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
HARLEY TOWNSHIP - Krystle Seymour is the new clerk-treasurer of Harley Township.
She also provides administrative duties for the townships of Hudson, Casey and Kerns through a shared services agreement between the three townships and Harley Township.
She takes over the position from Jordan Kemp.
Seymour related that Kemp's last day with the township was February 17, and that he has moved to another community outside the region.
"The four municipalities wish Jordan the best," said Seymour in an email interview.
Seymour graduated from a business accounting program in 2009.
"My background has always been in finance and income tax preparation and I worked for a local accounting firm for several years. I started with Harley in 2018 as the administrative assistant and then became the assistant Clerk-Treasurer when Lise Lachapelle retired in June of 2020. Since then I have enjoyed working with all four councils, getting to know them better and understanding municipal government and look forward to continuing on in this new role with the Townships of Hudson, Harley, Casey and Kerns. Each Reeve has been very supportive and helpful during this transition. The Township has also since hired two new staff members in the office that have both been welcome members to the team."