More than 500 people made their way to the Kahnawake Sports Complex Saturday for the second annual Tewatonhnhá:ren festival, which celebrated the resiliency and vibrancy of the community, the event’s coordinator said.
“It was a great day. The weather absolutely agreed with us and it was successful. We did a count, and we estimate that we had more than 500 people show up,” event coordinator Rhonda Kirby said. “We did a count to see how many children came out, how many elders and how many families. We’re happy with how it all went.”
The event ran from noon to into the evening in the field at the KSC.
“We’re satisfied and we hit our goals of having 150 family pictures taken and in terms of handing out food,” said Kirby, who led the organizing committee. “We had a very good crowd for the medicine lacrosse game as well. There was a lot of families there for that. We handed out all the food, which was one of the goals, except we had a few ears of corn left over.”
The 250 cornbread-and-sausage combos ordered from the Kahnawake Youth Center “were delicious,” Kirby said, adding that the limited feedback she has gotten about the event has been fairly positive.
“I had one grandmother come up to me and tell me how much fun her grandkids were having, how many things there were for them to do, and what a great event it was. It was really nice to hear that,” she said.
A crafting table was on tap, as well as a ribbon-skirt making kiosk with Lori Beauchamp, corn-husk doll making with Skanaie:a Deer, rattle-making with Tahatie Montour, a live painting session with Megan White, a lacrosse-stick stringing demo by Kaymen Diabo and a Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) Community Wellness Plan information booth with activities and ribbon-chime-making exhibition.
The event was sponsored by KSCS.
Performing artists on hand included Shady Jane, Donna Jacobs, Leo Diabo, Edward Jacobs, comedian Jo Rice, The River Road Band, Sahawisóko Arquette, and a number of traditional drummers and singers from the community, Kirby added.
“It was absolutely a great day,” she said.