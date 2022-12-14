It's been an exciting and productive period at St. Gregory Catholic School.
Since Nov. 28 the kindergarten to Grade 8 students have been bringing food and toys to the school for the local food bank.
Although the students have collected for the food bank in the past during Thanksgiving and Christmas, this is only the second year for the St. Gregory Catholic Elementary School Advent Food and Toy Drive.
Kindergarten teacher Alethea Sorel started the campaign last Christmas.
Sorel said the campaign is part of the school's Catholic values where students learn to give back to the local community.
“And we also tie it in with some of our curriculum expectations,” she said.
Sorel said each day students bring in food and toys and her students go to each class collecting and tallying what was brought in for the day.
Sorel said the school talked to the food bank about the types of food items it's short on this time of year and what are the most requested foods.
“We then grouped the food goods for each class,” she said.
“The kindergarten students are in charge of bringing in side dishes like Kraft Dinner and boxed mashed potatoes. The Grades 1 and 2 students look after the peanut-free snacks like granola bars and the Grade 2 and 3 students are in charge of the breakfast group like cereals, oatmeal, pancake mixes and jam and peanut butter.”
Sorel said Grade 4 students bring in the canned soups and canned meats while things like pastas and pasta sauces are the responsibility of the Grade 5 and 6 classes.
As for students in Grades 7 and 8, they are asked to bring in various canned fruits and vegetables, applesauces and fruit cups.
Sorel says the list is just a guide and the students are not bound to it.
Last year the toy and food drive was two weeks long and raised 400 food items while 94 toys were collected.
Sorel added a third week this time around and the campaign ends Friday, Dec. 16.
Sorel has noticed that this year's economic circumstances have slowed down collections.
“There has been a difference,” she said.
“We know with this year's economy there's more of a need but it's also been harder for some people to give back.”
As of Monday, the food and toy drive had amassed 265 food items and 49 toys.
Among the toys are stuffed animals, trucks, pocket toys and board games.
Sorel says the last couple of weeks have been exciting for the St. Gregory students as they bring in food and toys but they are also learning a valuable lesson in their respective classrooms.
“The teachers have been talking to them about how their contribution helps others,” she said.
“We've had that conversation in the classroom that there are lots of boys and girls who when they go to the cupboards for a snack at night don't have many options to choose from.”
Sorel said the students “feel good knowing that what they do helps families.”
Sorel told The Nugget that she also feels great that the school's students are able to help others.
At the end of the drive on Friday, food bank volunteers will come to the school and pick up all the food and toys.
Diane Cole, coordinator of the Powassan and District Foodbank, says the toys from the St. Gregory effort will be stored at 250 Clark with other toys donated by businesses and residents.
Any parent in need in the municipality makes arrangements with the food bank to come in and pick a toy or toys for their kids.
Cole says they do not need to be clients of the food bank.
None of the toys are wrapped so parents can see what there is to pick from and can afterwards wrap the toys themselves for Christmas morning.
Cole said in addition to toys, people have also dropped off knitted goods, mittens, hats and scarves parents can pick up.
The toy drive is geared to children up to the age of 16.
Cole says if the food bank has leftover toys, the agency reaches out to other food banks to see if they need any toys or the area EMS which has a toy drive of its own.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.