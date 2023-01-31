Community organizations in the greater Saint John region could receive up to $1.79 million in federal funding to address gun and gang-related violence among youth before it starts.
Announced Wednesday morning, the City of Saint John is eligible for up to $972,992, while Rothesay and Quispamsis could receive up to $824,018.
Local non-profits and community organizations will apply for the money, which is intended to be used to address root causes of crime among youth.
It's a part of the federal government's Building Safer Communities Fund, Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long said, adding the intent is to focus on the root causes of crime.
Organizations have until Feb. 8 to apply for the funding.
Amy Hickey, executive director of KV Oasis, a non-profit serving youth in the Kennebecasis Valley region, said her organization will be applying to be considered for funding.
"We have direct access to youth, so for us to be able to get at it at the ground level is huge for us," she said following the announcement.
If KV Oasis receives funding, Hickey said it would go toward education-based efforts.
"A lot of the time we find the youth just aren’t aware of the effect this could have on their life," she said. "They’re at a juncture where their life could go either in a very positive direction or negative direction."
Community groups have an opportunity to show kids a better route, she said.
Hickey said KV Oasis works closely with the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force to identify the community's needs, and "they're concerned about gun and gang violence coming into the valley."
The Telegraph-Journal asked Kennebecasis police for statistics regarding youth arrests for incidents related to illicit drugs and guns.
Mary Henderson, a spokesperson for the force, said youth arrests related to drugs have not increased recently, but did not elaborate further.
Rothesay mayor Nancy Grant said while her town is known for being a safe community, "it is important that we identify social conditions that could lead to violence," adding the funding will support grassroots initiatives that will "help young people to make good life choices.”
Quispamsis mayor Libby O'Hara added the funding would "allow our two communities to invest in programs for our young people that will set them on a path for future success.”
Rothesay and Quispamsis have frequently been named as being among the safest communities in Canada.
"And we want to keep it that way," O'Hara said.
Grant added the Kennebecasis region isn't immune to problems.
"We have drugs," she said. "We’ve had firearms issues, and we know we’re vulnerable to other types of crimes and violence. So it’s important we identify the social conditions that lead to guns and gangs."
Saint John mayor Donna Reardon said the cash will be used to "stop gun and gang violence before it starts."
According to data from the Saint John Police Force, as of Dec. 2022, the number of firearms seized is down approximately 29 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.
Additionally, as of November 2022, the number of incident reports associated to firearm offenses has increased approximately 53 per cent over last year, Sean Rocca, media representative with Saint John police, told the Telegraph-Journal, noting that incldes "actual firearms, BB guns, Airsoft guns and other imitation firearms."
With files from Emma McPhee