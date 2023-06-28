Drumheller’s community garden, and members of the Valley Growers community organization behind the project, will be featured in an upcoming post on The Zone 3 Perspective gardening blog.
Winnipeg bloggers, Cathy Cook and Justin Metzger, who are behind The Zone 3 Perspective, made a stop at the local community garden on Monday evening, June 19 on their western Canada road trip.
“We were trying to plan an outdoor vacation, and in July last year I started visiting other gardens around Winnipeg and decided to just take that across western Canada,” says Cathy.
The pair, along with their dog Potato, left Winnipeg on Saturday, June 17 and are making some 30 stops visiting community and private gardens along their trip to Butchart Gardens on British Columbia’s Vancouver Island.
Drumheller was the fifth stop on their tour; this was Justin’s first time visiting the Drumheller valley, and Cathy’s first time visiting since she was a child.
While in the valley Cathy and Justin got to enjoy some local attractions including the Royal Tyrrell Museum and the Badlands Interpretive Trail, and Cathy interviewed members of the Valley Growers organization while visiting the community garden, learning about their gardening experience and what they have learned over the years.
These stories, and the rest of their western Canada trip will be shared on https://thezone3perspective.ca at a later date.