The Blue Mountains is getting a significant grant from the provincial government, but the town is not allowed to tell anybody.
At its meeting on April 24, council received a brief staff report confirming that the town had received a grant of $420,000 from the province. The money will be used to realign the Georgian Trail crossing over Highway 26 just outside of Thornbury from the Lake Shore Road intersection to Grey Road 2 intersection.
Sam Dinsmore, deputy treasurer and manager of accounting and budgets, informed council of the grant, but said the town is not making a formal announcement until it is permitted to do so by the province.
Although further details were scarce, members of council were pleased with the news.
“$420,000 is a lot of money. Our staff do a great job getting grants,” said Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon. “That is big money.”
Mayor Andrea Matrosovs agreed.
“We are on top of things when it comes to grants,” she said.
The grant money represents 60 per cent of the $700,000 estimated cost of the realignment project. The town’s share of the cost is $280,000, which will come from parks and recreation development charges.