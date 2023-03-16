Protecting cultural approaches to food in Kahnawake and how the community continues to protect traditional food practices were the main topics of a recent visit to the Kanien’kehá:ka Nation at Kahnawake Longhouse on Route 207 from a group of international trade representatives.
The North American Free Trade Agreement’s (NAFTA) Commission for Environmental Co-operation secretariat – all 40-plus of them – paid a visit to the Longhouse last Tuesday night and was treated to an evening of Indigenous food specialties, Kenneth Deer explained.
“I think it went really well,” Deer said. “They got quite an education on how we live, on the Indigenous relationship with the earth, and what we do, especially about food.”
The CEC’s nine-person Traditional Ecological Knowledge Expert Group – made up of three reps from Canada, three from the U.S. and three from Mexico – were on hand, but the real audience were the 30-plus members of the CEC’s secretariat.
“That was the real politics, definitely. They agreed that we had to continue to keep talking, and that dialogue will be significant in the future. They were very impressed with our corn and what we had to offer,” which was key to helping the secretariat understand the realities of Indigenous life, its relationship with the world around it and traditional cultural practices, Deer added.
The evening began with a traditional opening and traditional cleansing of the visitors’ eyes, ears and throats, Deer said. A catered meal of traditional food – including moose meat and cornbread, among other offerings – was served.
“They had some wonderful gifts for the Longhouse, and it was really great. I think we were able to educate them quite a bit,” Deer added.