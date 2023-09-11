The Blue Mountains council has granted a noise bylaw exemption for an upcoming event at Blue Mountain Resort.
At its committee of the whole meeting on Sept. 11, council approved a staff report recommending the resort be given a noise bylaw exemption for a corporate leadership event at the Off Piste Pavilion at the top of the mountain on Oct. 5. The event will feature a DJ from 5 to 8 p.m.
Staff reported that the town had received no complaints or concerns about the proposed exemption. Council approved the exemption in a 6-0 vote (Mayor Andrea Matrosovs was absent) with little comment.
However, members of council did express the hopes that one day in the future such requests could be decided by staff.
“I look forward to the day this is not brought to council,” commented Coun. Paula Hope, who said such straightforward requests can be “managed by our capable staff.”
Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon agreed.
“This is a great one for us to consider when looking at delegated authority,” he said.