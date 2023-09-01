The woman accusing former MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault has spoken out about her alleged experience and is contemplating further legal action.
“I would like to say thank you to all the people who are supporting me through this traumatic experience,” Carmen Roy said in a statement through her lawyer, Kathryn Marshall.
“I don’t want to be silent, and I think it is important to use my voice to help other victims of sexual trauma.”
Usually, Canadian judges put a publication ban in place to protect the identities of complainants and victims in sexual assault cases.
At Roy’s request, there is no ban in place on her case, Marshall confirmed Thursday in an email to Nunatsiaq News.
Roy said she is exploring other options and that she looks forward to “achieving justice and accountability.”
Saganash, who was the NDP MP for Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou from 2011 to 2019, was charged earlier this summer with sexual assault in Winnipeg.
The ex-parliamentarian was arrested June 27 in connection to an incident alleged to have occurred May 1, a Winnipeg police spokesperson told Nunatsiaq News.
The charge against Saganash has not been tested in court.
Roy’s identity was first reported Thursday by the Canadian Press.
Saganash’s lawyer, Ethan Pollock, could not be reached for comment on this story.
Pollock told the Canadian Press that the court process in this case is underway and that Saganash lives with the trauma of a decade he spent in residential school.