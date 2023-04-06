he City of Humboldt is marking the fifth anniversary of a collision that rocked the nation.
On April 6, 2018, the Humboldt Broncos were on their way to Nipawin to to face the Nipawin Hawks in a playoff game. At the intersection of Highways 35 and 335, a west-bound semi-truck failed to stop, hitting the Broncos’ team bus. Sixteen people died. Thirteen survived.
Humboldt Mayor Michael Behiel has proclaimed April 6, 2023, as 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Day in the City of Humboldt to mark the event.
“His Worship encourages all citizens to remember and honor those who were impacted by the tragedy of April 6, 2018, and to observe a moment of silence this April 6 at 4:50 p.m., the approximate time the tragedy occurred five years ago,” said the City of Humboldt proclamation.
The city is hosting a hybrid tribute of online content and a showing of videos at the Elgar Petersen Arena today.
Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minsiter of Canada, said today was a day to remember the lives that were cut short, honour the survivors, and stand with the families and the community of Humboldt.
“The Humboldt community is emblematic of what it means to be Canadian. They have shown enormous strength and resilience in the years since the tragedy, by creating scholarships and sponsorships for future generations and providing counselling services and support groups for those impacted,” he said. “Today, as we remember the lives lost, we also look ahead with hope and optimism for the survivors, who now speak out about dealing with trauma, making our communities more accessible, and leading healthy lifestyles.
Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the official opposition, also marked the occasion.
“It’s been five years since we lost 16 people in a tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan – young lives that were full of promise and hope, gone in a heartbeat,” he said.
“To the Humboldt Broncos families, organization and all of the Western Canadian hockey community, we’re thinking of you today.”
The next day, April 7, has been proclaimed as Green Shirt Day in the City of Humboldt, in honour of Logan Boulet. Boulet succumbed to his injuries five years ago on April 7, 2018, but as an organ donor, his organs went to others, inspiring other people to become organ donors.
“Mayor Behiel encourages all citizens to wear green this April 7 to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and to ‘have the kitchen table talk’ with their families,” the city said in a media release.