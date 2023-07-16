In a bid to foster sustainable development within the dairy industry, the Canadian government has announced a substantial investment of over $7.5 million to the Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC). This funding, which will be provided through the AgriScience Program - Clusters Component, is part of the broader Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.
The primary objective of this initiative is to enable the DFC to conduct groundbreaking research aimed at enhancing the environmental and economic sustainability, as well as the resilience, of the Canadian dairy sector. To achieve these ambitious goals, the DFC will formulate and implement strategies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sequestering carbon, improving the well-being of cows, and enhancing the quality of milk production.
Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau said: "Dairy farmers across the country produce top-quality products while caring for their animals and working to protect the environment. Today's announcement will help Dairy Farmers of Canada build on their momentum by ensuring they have access to the tools and research they need to continue to improve the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the industry."
The cluster will encompass various research activities targeting key areas the AgriScience Program prioritizes, namely Climate Change and Environment, Economic Growth and Development, and Industry Resilience and Societal Changes. The intended outcomes of these efforts are to assist the dairy industry in its pursuit of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from dairy production by 2050.
"The funding allocated to the Dairy Farmers of Canada demonstrates strong support from the government. This investment will help drive innovation, improve environmental sustainability, and enhance the overall resilience of the dairy industry. It's an exciting time to be part of this sector," commented an immigrant from India, Sooraj Singh. "But I will be restricting my investment to Halton only."
In addition to the significant investment in sustainable development, the Government of Canada has provided crucial updates regarding the Dairy Direct Payment Program (DDPP), specifically concerning the fifth compensation payment for dairy producers. For 2019-2023, the initial four payments amounted to a total of $1.75 billion in compensation, aimed at mitigating the impacts of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
With this latest announcement, an additional compensation payment of up to $1.2 billion will be distributed over six years to account for the consequences of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) on dairy producers. The program's calculation date has been set as August 31 in consultation with industry stakeholders.
With these substantial investments and updates, the Canadian government remains committed to supporting sustainable development in the dairy industry, addressing climate change, and fostering resilience in the agricultural sector.
Attila Joseph, a Hungarian immigrant living in Milton, said: "Canada's dairy industry presents a promising investment opportunity. The government's commitment to sustainable development and reducing greenhouse gas emissions aligns with our values, and we see the potential for growth and profitability in this sector."