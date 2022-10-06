With a number of sought-after live music acts set to hit Vancouver's stages, an exhibition from an applauded artist on nearby and a seven day food festival dedicated to the humble croissant, there is plenty to whet one's cultural appetite this week.
For the full roundup of events that should be pencilled in between Oct. 3 and and Oct. 9, see below.
Gigaemi Kukwits
Shown in the likes of the Tate and the Louvre, the vivid works of Gigaemi Kukwits are renowned. The career of the artist, who has Capilano, Kwakwaka’wakw, and Tlingit heritage, spans more than 20 years and has produced a varied selection of paintings – some of which are available to view locally, at the West Van art museum. Act quick, these captivating pieces won't be hanging around for much longer.
On until Oct. 8, West Vancouver Art Museum. For more on the exhibit, visit the museum's website.
Peter-Pan Goes Wrong
Neverland but not as you know it, Peter-Pan Goes Wrong does exactly what it says on the tin and offers a blunder-filled, comedic take on the iconic tale by J.M. Barrie. Anything that could go wrong, does. Running for just over one week at Granville's Stanley Theatre, the Corney Drama Society laugh-fest is worth pencilling in before it goes.
On until Oct. 16, Stanley Industrial Alliance Theatre. For times, tickets and more information, see here.
DKB Meet and Live Grand America Tour
Those who have succumbed to the powerful and ever-growing K-Pop music trend will be pleased to hear that one of South Korea's biggest music exports, DKB, will be coming to Vancouver’s North Shore to wrap up their all-encompassing Americas tour. The nine-member boyband will be performing crowd-pleasers like 'Sober' and 'Sorry Mama' and will even be offering meet and greets for die hard fans.
Oct. 7, Centennial Theatre. For further details and to purchase tickets click here.
Brewhalla
With two great things at its helm, beer and music, it's highly unlikely that any visit to The Shipyard's newest festival Brewhalla could result in disappointment. Not only will the evening event keep guests entertained with five music artists and two DJ's, satiated with 24 different alcohol vendors and four food trucks, it will also offer food for thought in terms of artwork from local creatives.
Oct. 7, 5 p.m.-10 p.m, The Shipyards. More information, including the breweries and food trucks involved, can be found at the Brewhalla site.
Florence and the Machine
If the title of her latest album is anything to go by, flame haired chanteuse Florence Welsh will be setting the dance floor alight when her and her applauded band take over the Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Dance Fever, the fifth studio album to come from the Brit indie group, is as brilliantly wired as one would expect, with restless bangers like "Daffodil" and "Dream Girl Evil" likely to get the crowd amped and on their feet.
Oct. 4, Rogers Arena. To book tickets, click here.
Stage Fright: Murder at the Improv
There's nothing like a classic murder mystery show to while away a chilly autumn evening, and the one served up by The Improv Centre on Granville Island is the best of the lot. Set in the 1950s, Stage Fright harks back to a period when live theatre was the epitome of high culture. It is inspired by the comedic, Saoirse Ronan-led film See How The Run, and so you can expect the interactive production to produce many a laugh.
On until Oct. 29, The Improv Centre. For times, tickets and more information, visit the Improv Centre website.
Open House: Archives of North Vancouver
To celebrate the history of the stunning heritage building that is the Archives of North Vancouver, located at 3203 Institute Rd, the Museum of North Vancouver has put together an open house so locals can celebrate its storied history in style. Curated tours will be taking place on the Friday, at 1.30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Oct. 7, Archives of North Vancouver (3203 Institute Rd.) For more information on the free event, click here.
Volver (to return, to become) Exhibit
Kick starting from Friday is a vibrant new exhibit down in the up and coming Shipyards District. Worth checking out if you're in the area, the Volver (to return, to become) Exhibit focuses on the immigration-related viewpoints of seven Latin American artists who live in Vancouver, harnessing their experiences of cultural assimilation and travel.
Oct. 7 - Nov. 12, CityScape Community ArtSpace. More information can be found on the Shipyards District website.
Fright Nights
Now we're officially into October you can expect Halloween events to be trickling in from all corners, with the first on the schedule being Playland's annual scare fest Fright Nights. The amusement park will be transformed into a multi-faceted experience with rides, haunted houses and live performances.
Oct. 7-31, Playland. For more information on what’s on, click here.
Vancouver Croissant Crawl
You might have tried fruit-filled croissants, maybe even a number of chocolate croissants, but we bet you're never wrapped your laughing gear around pumpkin pie, mash and stuffing or apricot crumble style croissants. The Vancouver Croissant Crawl event is a self-guided food tour for the adventurous, where 10 cafes across Vancouver will be creating their most unique croissant flavours for just one week.
Oct. 1 - Oct. 7, various locations. The full list of vendors and flavours can be found here.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.