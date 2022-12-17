The Gabriola Housing Society is advocating for the Regional District of Nanaimo to establish a public walking trail that would connect the future affordable housing development at Paisley Place with RDN parks in the area.
Housing society board members Nancy Hetherington Peirce and Jenni Gehlbach presented to the Electoral Area B Parks and Open Spaces Advisory Committee at their Nov. 28 meeting to propose a legal walking trail to connect Paisley Place with Paisley Park and its north-south panhandle, which joins up with Cox Community Park.
Building a trail through the panhandle would improve connectivity to the Village area as it could join up with the existing trail that goes through the Gabriola Medical Clinic to Lochinvar Lane, Hetherington Peirce said. The housing society would like to see the RDN investigate how to make it happen and to then work with the Gabriola Land and Trails Trust to build it. The housing society would then establish a trail licence with GaLTT on the portion of the trail that would cross the affordable housing property.
Currently there are informal trails used on private properties on Paisley Place. “We’re not wanting to deny anybody any access to what they’re used to getting to,” Gehlbach noted. “We think it’s in the RDN’s purview to get proper signage and get them to walk safely and legally.”
If the housing society’s funding applications are successful, construction of the housing project is planned for 2024. There’s “ample time” in 2023 for a trail to be established before construction begins, Hetherington Peirce said.
The housing society representatives also added the trail could benefit residents of Lochinvar Lane who have expressed concerns about losing a trail connecting to North Road following the construction of the housing project.
POSAC members passed a motion for RDN staff, the housing society and GaLTT to work together on investigating the potential for a trail. RDN staff said the first step would be to meet with the housing society to survey the landscape.