A group of recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal were presented with their medals on Saturday in Nokomis.
Donna Edwards, Lawrence Edwards, Brett Halstead, Ian McNichol and Sir Arthur Ramshaw received the medal.
MLA for Arm River, Dana Skoropad, made the presentation at the Legion.
The commemorative medals were part of the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty ascending the throne as Queen of Canada. The Queen approved the design at Windsor Castle on May 17, 2022. “(The medal) is a tangible way for Saskatchewan to honour Her Late Majesty for Her service to Canda, while also recognizing the significant contributions and achievements by Saskatchewan citizens.” In total, 7,000 Saskatchewan residents will receive the medal.
Skoropad’s official FaceBook page posted, “The dedication, service and time these five recipients have given to their communities and province as a whole will forever be remembered.”