SHERBROOKE — Eighteen children received their first library cards this summer, thanks to a new partnership between the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s and Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL).
“Working with Sherbrooke Library staff to create a tailored program for day camp participants was amazing,” said the municipality’s community development and recreation director, Kerri Jack. “It was so exciting to see the children enjoying the library in their own specific way; some were reading on their own, others were playing with blocks and many borrowed books from the library for the first time.”
Added ECRL’s Public Services Manager Michelle Greencorn: “Working with the municipality to create an opportunity for local children to learn about the library and its services was a great experience, and we are excited to support the next generation of readers and leaders in our communities.”
The program – a collaboration between the Nova Scotia Department of Community Development and the Sherbrooke Public Library – allowed local families to obtain library cards for their children, who were already participating in the St. Mary’s summer day camp in August.
Library assistant Hillary MacLaughlin led the kids through programming developed specifically to help them learn how libraries work. “It was such a pleasure to have the day campers come to breathe new life into our little library,” she said. “It warms my heart to see kids getting excited at the thought of checking out books and discovering everything that the library has to offer.”
Said Jack: “We are so excited to continue to work with the library and find more ways to connect the community with services of both the Sherbrooke library and the community development and recreation department.”