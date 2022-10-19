An incident at a farm in Norfolk County Tuesday morning sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
In a social media post, Creekside Growers in Delhi said owner Nick VanderHeide was airlifted to hospital after his leg was trapped in a digger at the flower farm on Windham Road 11.
“There are some fractures and a deep puncture that will require lots of attention,” the farm’s post read.
“We are praying that the nerves that were damaged will be able to be repaired and that full mobility can be achieved.”
First responders rushed to the scene and an Ornge air ambulance was soon dispatched to take VanderHeide to hospital.
“We are thankful it wasn’t more serious,” the farm said.
“We are grateful for our employees who set into action immediately, and for the emergency response team who took great care of Nick. Huge thank you for the prayers, well wishes, and all the helping hands that have been offered.”
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.