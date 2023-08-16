Local organization Wood’s Homes, which works for children’s mental health, is preparing for its 16th annual gala.
This will be their first since the end of COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
This year’s gala’s theme is James Bond’s “Diamonds are Forever.” Fund development coordinator with Wood’s Homes, Carrie Dahl, said the community support of Wood’s Homes events goes a long way.
“We have a pretty solid foundation. That covers you know, keeping the lights on and the doors open.
“But we rely on community support - donations, sponsors to be able to provide the individualized supports and you know all the extras that the youth need. So those types of funds go to bus tickets, bus passes” as well as pajamas, food and other things, said Dahl.
The gala will be taking place Saturday, Sept. 16th in the ballroom at Coast Hotel and Conference Centre. Dahl expressed the support community members are providing by coming to the gala.
“By coming to support the gala, they're supporting children, youth and families in, you know, some of their hardest times.”
At this year’s gala, Woods Homes will be presenting a short film called “A Journey Through the Woods, said Dahl.
“We're featuring our short film about the services and the programming. This is just a night of fun and mingling and raising money for the youth in the community.”
Tickets for the gala are $150 per person - for table of eight the cost is $1,200. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.woodshomes.ca/how-you-can-help/attend-our-events/lethbridge-never-give-up-gala/
Dahl said Lethbridge is experiencing a mental health crisis and said The Woods Home team works hard to stretch out its funds.
“We are in the middle of a mental health epidemic for sure. The demand for services is constantly growing, and the cost of operating is constantly growing. The Woods team does an amazing job at stretching $10 to $100.”
Woods Homes was originally founded as an orphanage by Reverend George Wood in 1914. Dahl noted Woods Homes appreciates the community support.
“We definitely appreciate the community support. We know how hard times are for everybody right now and how hard people are working, you know, for their money. So, we are working equally as hard to make sure that we are able to keep up with the demand and the growth of services for sure.”
Dahl said Woods Homes has been working on new programming to provide more opportunities for the youth.
“We have a couple of new programs just in the works. We’ve just launched on youth employment program that we're just actually getting off the ground and just trying to meet whatever needs are coming our way.”
Dahl said donations for supplies such as shampoo, small toiletries, jackets for the fall, wellness kits can be donated in person at the Woods Homes centre. She said the money donated stays within Lethbridge and the different events Woods Homes does.
“Any of the money that comes into Lethbridge stays in Lethbridge and is managed in Lethbridge …the biggest thing is to come to our events we do the gala every year.
“We do Coldest Night of the Year as well. We have a dragon boat team so anytime that we're doing events is come and support those ways as well. We have a monthly donor program as well that you can just sign up for.”
Donations to Woods Homes can be made through their website at https://www.woodshomes.ca/about-us/?form=donate