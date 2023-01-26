Oxford County will seek provincial funding for a 160-bed long-term care home as the municipality looks for additional solutions to its long waiting list for beds.
Municipally owned Woodingford Lodge has proposed building another long-term care home in the Oxford County town of Ingersoll, between London and Woodstock, on the same property as its 34-bed long-term care home and the Alexandra Hospital.
County politicians this week backed a motion to apply for provincial funding for the project as the waiting list for a long-term care bed in Oxford exceeds 1,500 people.
“Some of those people wait more than 1,000 days to get into the Woodingford Lodges,” Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan said.
“That waitlist is going to grow if beds aren’t added,” he said.
If approved by the Ministry of Long-Term Care, the proposed home would share resources with the hospital and the neighbouring long-term care facility under a “campus of care” model. It would create more than 200 jobs in Ingersoll, a staff report states.
“Those are skilled, valued, good-paying jobs,” Ryan said.
But filling the jobs is cause for concern, he said, as Ontario continues to grapple with a shortage of health-care workers.
“Are there people available to fill those jobs?” he asked. “I’m optimistic that it (worker shortages) will be a relatively short-term concern, and in the long run, we will attract and retain the necessary people for that in Oxford.”
County staff describe the proposed home in Ingersoll as a “timely opportunity,” given the province’s goal to create more than 30,000 new long-term care spaces by 2028.
Oxford is one of the fastest-growing counties in Southwestern Ontario, with a projected growth rate of 41.5 per cent between 2020 and 2046, according to the staff report. The number of seniors in the county is expected to grow by 55 per cent to as much as 80 per cent during that same time frame.
The proposed home in Ingersoll, estimated to cost $94.5 million, would see construction begin in May 2028 and a potential move-in date during the fall of that year. The report shows funding from the province is estimated to cover nearly 33 per cent of the overall project cost, with planning and development grants accounting for four per cent and the county roughly 63 per cent.
In Oxford, there are three county-operated homes and five for-profit homes. Woodingford Lodge is the preferred choice among them, with about 70 per cent of 1,500 people on the waiting list asking for a bed there, Ryan said.
While the 160 beds proposed for Oxford are much needed, Ryan and other councillors at this week’s meeting agreed that addition would only scratch the surface in tackling the rising demand for beds.
A staff report presented to at the meeting shows nearly half of the 721 long-term care beds do not meet current design standards for long-term care homes. All beds at Woodingford Lodge are considered up to date, it states.
The outdated facilities “are coming up to the point where either those private operators are going to have to hand in their licence for those beds, or they’re going to have to renovate them, and we have no control over whether they’re going to do that or not,” Ryan said.
“If a lot of those beds and licences are retired, there could be further decrease in the number of beds available in the county.”
Ryan is hopeful the county can work with the ministry to “maximize the number of beds.”
“If the Ministry of Long-Term Care needs the service provided, they need to come to the table with what they’re willing to do to make it happen as well," he said.
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.
[related_links /]