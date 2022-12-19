By Jaymie L. White
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
ISLE AUX MORTS — It has been another successful year for Matador Mining and plans are moving forward for the company's 2023 exploration program, which is expected to be one of the most comprehensive exploration programs in the company's history.
As with any significant undertaking, plans tend to shift, hurdles have to be surpassed, and sometimes there are setbacks or difficulties that have to be overcome, but Sam Pazuki, Managing Director and CEO of Matador Mining, said the company's plans for its future on the Southwest Coast will continue.
“Our commitment to Newfoundland hasn’t changed. Our strategy remains focused on making major discoveries on the gold belt.”
On Monday, Nov. 21, Wreckhouse Weekly reported that Matador Mining had announced the private, non-brokered $3.6 million strategic investment by B2Gold Corp., which will mean further advances in their NL exploration program.
In fact, Matador is carrying out exploration activities in new areas, expanding the range of their project to locate further areas of resource potential and they are also looking into expanding their offices spaces within Port aux Basques.
On Dec. 2, the Department of Environment and Climate Change released their Environmental Assessment (EA) Bulletin, highlighting undertakings registered, approved, and withdrawn, including a withdrawal on behalf of Matador. Responding to email inquiries, Pazuki said the withdrawal for the Cape Ray Gold Project is no cause for concern.
“The Company had previously gone down the path of an EA process. The Company requested and received a three-extension to the EA process from the Federal Government. The project registration at the provincial level requires re-registration. Unfortunately, we misunderstood the re-registration process and submitted an incomplete draft of the EIS thinking this was required to re-register the project. It’s not and I saw the EIS document in the public domain I requested it be withdrawn completely. We can re-register the project with the province at a later date and do so properly.”