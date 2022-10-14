STRATFORD, P.E.I. — An eco-friendly project with the goal of protecting P.E.I.’s shorelines from erosion in Stratford seems to have survived one of its first big tests with minimal damage.
Charlotte Large, project manager for the P.E.I. Watershed Alliance, visited the site one week after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the province to assess the damage of the living shorelines the group spent the last year building up around Stratford's vulnerable coastal areas.
The living shoreline on the Stratford harbourfront saw the most damage, but much of the infrastructure survived, Large told SaltWire Network during an interview on Oc.t 13.
"What we’ve seen post-storm is a lot of scouring and erosion at the lower end of the cliffside," said Large.
The Stratford Area Watershed Improvement Group, SAWIG, worked with the watershed alliance to build the shorelines in coastal areas around Stratford under a federal grant through Enviroment and Climate Change Canada to protect the shore from erosion using a green approach.
The shorelines are built up using a combination of hay bales, logs, brush and plant life to secure the cliffs and create a barrier.
This soft-armouring approach is meant to absorb waves and storm surges more effectively than the more commonly used hard-armouring approach seen in the province. That method uses large stones and has been shown to increase erosion.
Given the unprecedented wave energy and winds from Fiona, there has been quite a bit of erosion on the lower end of the slope, but the brush on the top of the cliffs experienced almost no damage, said Large.
"I still feel very positive despite looking at the site and seeing the damage to it," she said. "It can look a bit disheartening, but if you look a bit closer with the knowledge of how living shorelines are meant to function and grow, It’s actually quite encouraging that some of the plant material is maintaining strong."
From initial assessments conducted by Large, it appears there is one to two-thirds of damage to the base of the shorelines in these areas, Lily McLaine, environmental intern at SAWIG told SaltWire Network on Oct. 12
“Considering the shoreline hasn’t been in place for a long time yet, it’s good to see it’s starting to prevent some of this heavy erosion from a storm event like this,” she said.
Rebuilding
Several posts and hay bales also were washed away during the storm. Though maintenance will be required in these areas, the project luckily does not have to start from scratch again, Katie Sonier, environment sustainability co-ordinator for the Town of Stratford, told SaltWire Network on Oct 12.
“It looks not bad, the large trees that were there that were white pine fell or broke,” said Sonier, referring to the living shoreline in Tea Hill.
“The structure we put in to capture sand and grasses are all OK.”
Some of the plants and sandstone rocks used to stabilize the shore were swept away by the rains and high wind.
Recent work on the shoreline survived the storm, but only one of the seven trees near the Tea Hill remained standing.
“I don’t think it’s a significant amount of damage, it just washed away a lot of the work we had done,” Sonier said. “The surviving root systems will be beneficial in reducing erosion at those sites in the future.”
The goal is to work over the next few months to repair the posts and replace the hay bales.
Helping Nature Heal, a company based in Bridewater, N.S. with the goal of acreating and restoring natural ecosytems in the Maritimes, aided in installing these shorelines and will be coming to the Island to assist in cleanup and restoartion efforts.
McLaine said SAWIG will soon be asking volunteers to assist in the cleanup, which doesn’t look like it should take too long.
“There isn’t too much to be repaired. It should take us probably a day or two, pretty short time to bounce back, really.” she said.
“After this storm, we’ll probably see on the north shore all of the different erosion prevention methods and it will really help us put a light to which ones are working the best. This being a new method, it does look promising.”