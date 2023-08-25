BROCKTON – Brockton council has approved the recommendation to support EPCOR’s application to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to bring natural gas services to Brockton.
Council received word this month that EPCOR’s efforts to bring natural gas services to the area has reached the stage of the utility applying for leave to construct natural gas pipelines.
The report presented to council earlier this month stated there are various ways to participate and receive information related to this project, one of them being to seek intervenor status.
CAO Sonya Watson recommended the municipality file to become an intervenor, to express support for the stages one and two of the proposed project, and to comment on the need for natural gas in the community. As stated in the report, she said, “This will allow us to be in a position to offer argument of support.” Watson further stated in the report that should there be other intervenors who express opposition to the project, intervenor status would allow Brockton to ask questions related to the application. Deadline for filing for intervenor status was Aug. 14.
The OEB will hold a public hearing to consider EPCOR’s application.
The application to the OEB is to construct approximately 107 kilometres of pipelines and ancillary facilities to Kincardine, Arran-Elderslie, Brockton and West Grey. The pipelines would serve approximately 423 customers in the community who currently have no access to natural gas.
Construction of the $20.3 million project will take place in two stages. Phase one will connect approximately 84 per cent of the customers, with the remaining 16 per cent in phase two.
At present, construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.
EPCOR will update residents through mailed construction notices and social media closer to the start of construction.
The EPCOR website includes several items of information including a savings calculator to allow prospective customers to learn how much in potential savings they can expect by converting to natural gas.
While there is no cost to connect to the natural gas distribution system once it’s been constructed, provided the natural gas meter is 30 metres or less from the customer’s property line, customers who require more line will be provided with an estimate of the additional cost, which would be charged on their first bill.
There are costs to convert appliances and piping on individual properties.