Niverville’s newly appointed council got right to work at their first public meeting held on November 1. The agenda included a public hearing for a business park subdivision, which if passed would allow council to begin development of streets and 55 new lots in the fourth and final phase of the Niverville Business Park.
Phase four will be developed based on demand and will provide for a number of three-acre lots, making it possible for council to extend their promotional campaign to a broader market.
Conversely, if demand continues for smaller lots, the three-acre lots can be subdivided to fill that need as well.
Large industry, too, could be accommodated if buyers choose to purchase a series of adjoining lots in one block of the park. This is already the case with Fusion Industries, which owns a combination of four adjoining lots making up a total of ten acres.
“We’re not really saying no to anything at this point,” says King. “[This provides] a little bit more certainty and long-term vision.”
Town water and sewer services will continue to be optional for each new purchase, but so far King says all of the existing business owners in the park have opted to put in their own private septic tanks and wells.
The cost for a business to bring town services to their property, King adds, comes to somewhere between $30,000 and $40,000.
“At this point, there’s one or two people that have asked for [town services],” he says. “But as soon as they find out the cost to bring it there, they say, ‘No, we’re good.’”
According to King, all lots in the first three phases are currently spoken for. The addition of phase four will bring the total number of lots in the park to about 105.
Having reached the final phase to be developed, King says council’s conversations will eventually need to focus on whether the town will consider the acquisition of more land or to rely on landowners around the community to rezone their land for this purpose.
“I don’t think [council] needs to make that decision this year or next year, but they’re definitely in that thought process when they talk about it at planning sessions,” adds King.
Council voted unanimously in favour of subdividing the lots for phase four of the business park.
New Deputy Mayor
Another order of business was to announce the reassignment of the deputy mayor position from previous council member John Funk to Chris Wiebe.
Mayor Myron Dyck welcomed his new council to the chamber table and congratulated them on their recent election wins.
“It’s always appreciated when people are willing to serve their community in this capacity,” Dyck told council. “I’m looking forward to working together as a team to make the community better going forward.”