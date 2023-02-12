THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Students in Confederation College’s Early Childhood Education program (ECE) had the opportunity to meet future employers during the school’s annual career fair on Friday.
The fair aims to link both first and second-year students with local industry employers for placement and job opportunities.
Shane Strickland, the college’s dean of the School of Health, Negahneewin, & Community Services, says upwards of 70 students were to meet more than 20 employers representing a number of different childcare centres, schools and agencies in Thunder Bay and the district.
“Both our first-year and our second-year students will be in attendance,” Strickland said. “It’s a great opportunity to make those connections for our soon-to-be graduates this coming June to meet with these potential employers so that we can help meet the needs of ECE educators across the Northwest.”
Strickland pointed out that there is a significant shortage of qualified early childhood educators across Northwestern Ontario.
“We know when you have a shortage of members, you can’t have as many ECE spots available to the public for their children and for their care. So we’re helping to meet that demand and make sure that the graduates from Confederation College are eligible to become registered ECE members and then, therefore, provide the level of care required to meet the needs of our children across Northwestern Ontario.”
Carly Rich, the program’s co-ordinator, says the labour shortage for early childhood educators is “extremely critical” in that programs are closing in some organizations because they don’t have staff to be able to operate their programs on a full-time basis.
“Having our early childhood educators graduate to be able to fill those positions and keep programs open is part of our goal to help with this crisis,” Rich said.
“The provincial government has made a commitment to increase childcare spaces by 86,000, across the province over the course of the next five years. This means that we have to make a commitment to graduating early childhood educators in order for that system to be in place to help our families, to ensure that we are recognized as essential service providers and that families are able to go to work to feed their families.”
Piper Nephin and Amy Grenier, early childhood educator graduate students, agree that an exciting career lies ahead of them.
Nephin says she already has a job lined up.
“I’m really excited to learn about all the different options I have out there,” she said.
Grenier added that meeting potential employers is very important to the students.
“Before starting the program, I wasn’t aware of all the career opportunities that the ECE program had to offer. I’m looking forward to seeing what all of these employers have to offer and learning about each place,” she said.