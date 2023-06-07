A teacher by trade, Pouce Coupe resident Dee Robb wanted to share her love of literature and reading by adding a small library for the community to use.
“We used to live in Calgary, and they’re all over,” said Robb. “Every time I travel, I see them and I think they’re just a great idea. When my son was little, we used to spend Saturday mornings just going and checking out four or five Little Free Libraries, exchanging books.”
While not an original concept, it’s a popular one, says Robb, and has been used by communities across Canada and abroad. She’s not the first to add a Little Free Library in Mile Zero, noted Robb, but wanted to do something for her community.
“I’m a teacher, so I’m absolutely passionate about children reading,” she said.
Robb built the library with the help of her boyfriend, shaping the little library’s roof to look like a book. The Little Free Library in Pouce Coupe is stocked by the honour system - residents are encouraged to take a book if they like, and leave one for the next person.
A mix of adult books, kids' books, comic books, and graphic novels have been left by Robb for the community to enjoy.
She noted there’s plenty of opportunity for the community to add DVD’s, activity sheets, stickers, and more. Robb already plans to add some activity sheets and stickers herself.
Little Free Libraries can also be found on the web through the non-profit website littlefreelibrary.org, which tracks and promotes neighbourhood book exchanges world-wide.
The best part is seeing the positive community interaction with the library, says Robb, noting she overheard a family with a little girl excited to read a book all about bugs.
“That’s the part that’s important to me, is getting children passionate about reading,” she said. “It’s a great concept, if you’re running errands or if you’re going out to Swan Lake for the day, that’s the perfect place to drop off some books you’re not using and have the kids pick up a couple new books to read.”
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca