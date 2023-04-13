The First Lands Advisory Board is lauding a recent federal investment into an independent First Nation-led land registry as a major step forward in reconciliation, the agency announced last Tuesday.
In the wake of the federal 2023 budget that earmarked $35.3 over three years to build the First Nations-led National Land Registry, leaders of the First Nations lands management agencies involved celebrated the investment as another step forward in the relationship with federal authorities.
First Nations Lands Advisory Board chairman Chief Robert Louie said the “essential” investment will be a step forward for reconciliation.
"The budget 2023 announcement recognizes the importance of building a strong, independent First Nation led land registry,” he said. “I am thankful and delighted that this essential piece of First Nations infrastructure will move forward as another great example of what can be achieved when First Nations govern their own lands.”
Over 100 First Nations across Canada are now governing their lands under their own land codes developed according to the Framework Agreement on First Nation Land Management.
Modern land registries underpin all successful land governance in Canada and the world. The proposed new Independent First Nation-led land registry is a major step forward in reconciliation and will bring stability and opportunity to the planning and protection of reserve lands, the Lands Advisory Board said in a statement.
For instance, surveyors, land managers, developers, lawyers, financial institutions, and individual households rely on modern land registries to provide certainty and reduced transaction costs for land related activity, they added.
The Lands Advisory Board was created to support First Nations to resume jurisdiction over reserve lands and resources. The Lands Advisory Board is comprised of an elected chair and regionally elected directors. The First Nations Land Management Resource Centre was created by the Lands Advisory Board in 2001 to provide technical and professional support to First Nation signatories.
The chair of the First Nations Land Management Resource Centre said the nations that make up the Framework Agreement group have been breaking away from the colonial systems experienced in the past.
"For more than a quarter century now, Framework Agreement First Nations have been breaking away from the legacy of the old colonial Indian Act system,” Austin Bear said. “The new First Nation Land Registry will be another important milestone in self-government led by Framework Agreement First Nations. The government of Canada has recognized the success of our approach and we applaud Canada for supporting the development of a First Nation-led land registry in Budget 2023."