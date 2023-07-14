PERTH COUNTY – At its July 6 meeting, Perth County council approved an Official Plan amendment for a Listowel business’s proposed expansion. To begin the discussion, Caroline Baker from Baker Planning Group provided a delegation to county council surrounding the application.
The business requiring this addition is Van Allen Insurance Inc., located at 622 Elma St. W. in Listowel. Currently, they have 300-square metres of office space spread over two floors, and are looking to add 150-square metres of additional office space to the front of the building.
“They have outgrown, as their business has expanded,” explained Baker.
They would also like to improve the overall site access and parking while maintaining the existing entrances. Baker also points out that since the addition is added to the front of the property, as there is currently a large setback from Havelock and Elma, the rear and side yards to adjacent properties are protected.
The Listowel Ward Official Plan Amendment would redesignate the lot from “Residential” to “Highway Commercial” with site-specific policy to limit the permitted use to a “business and professional office” with a maximum floor area of 500-square metres. This would be a corresponding zoning bylaw amendment to limit the use and size.
“So overall, in relation to the site, it’s a fairly reasonable and modest development,” said Baker.
Council received the delegation from Baker Planning Group. Council then received the staff report for the Official Plan amendment and approved it unanimously.
The motion was moved by Coun. Todd Kasenberg and seconded by Deputy Warden Doug Kellum. Since the application is approved, the owners will go through full site-plan approval with North Perth in the near future.