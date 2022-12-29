PERTH COUNTY – At the Dec. 15 Perth County council meeting, a structure replacement on one of the county’s busiest roads was a topic of conversation.
The replacement of the culvert asset, located on Perth Line 86, approximately 0.7km west of Perth Road 131, will be taking place in the new year. The structure has been forecasted for replacement following condition assessments and structural evaluations, which yielded poor results.
“Over the course of the 2022 budget year engineering, design and approvals work has progressed to a stage nearing completion which will permit construction tendering over the first weeks in 2023,” stated the report brought to council by Bill Wilson, asset management and engineering specialist for the county.
The structure, named AS17, is a rigid frame concrete culvert located on a drain which runs on a skewed alignment under Perth Line 86 in Tralee. The portion of the highway where the culvert is located forms the boundary of Perth and Wellington counties, and therefore capital improvements and costs will be equally split by the two parties, with Perth County taking the reins on the project.
The structure was forecasted for replacement in 2023, with both design and engineering work being completed in 2022.
A recent inspection of the concrete culvert structure evaluated the condition as 26 out of 100 against the Bridge Condition Index (BCI).
“The structure is, overall, in poor condition with severe concrete spalling, delamination, exposed corroded rebar, narrow to wide cracking throughout soffit and exposed delaminated foundations. Erosion of the embankment also exists at the site,” explains the report.
However, concerns arose surrounding the closing of a portion of Perth Line 86, where the structure is located, as the highway is a Class 2 roadway, and is the most heavily-travelled road within Perth County’s road network.
There has been a “high level of consideration” given to traffic management in order to replace the structure. A closure of part of Perth Line 86 will be required to replace the structure. Construction is anticipated to take approximately three weeks with a full road closure of two weeks or less being the goal. A detour route for westbound and eastbound traffic will be provided during the closure, with the details of the finalized route currently being discussed with the townships of Perth East and Mapleton and the County of Wellington.
“As we all know, Perth Line 86 is one of the county’s most heavily-travelled roads within our network, so there has been a great deal of consideration regarding the impacts to traffic that this construction project will create,” Wilson stated at council. “We did look at alternatives so we could stage construction and maintain some level of traffic flow, but that would increase construction length and the costs of the project. There are also some site constraints there, mainly with overhead utilities and underground utilities that kind of limited us to certain options out there.”
Construction tender documents are to be ready at the beginning of 2023 and tender results are to be presented to council in February.
“With regard to tender administration, it has been noted by the County’s consulting engineers that it would be advantageous to issue the construction tender early in the new year with the anticipations of securing competitive bid prices and attain an early construction schedule to ensure suitable construction timing and properly-planned traffic control,” states the report.
The total cost anticipated for the construction and replacement of the culvert is approximately $1 million. Construction costs are estimated at $800,000 and engineering and administration costs are anticipated to be around $64,000, as well as contingency amounts. This will cost Perth County $500,000, as the replacement cost is being split between Perth and Wellington counties.
The date of when construction will commence in 2023 is still being determined, as there are many factors to consider.
“There’s kind of two schools of thought for when the best time to do it would be. We want to obviously try to avoid construction during the peak summer months for that road and probably look towards later in the year, probably a September construction. That also impacts the school buses as well, so the exact timing of the work is still something that needs to be worked out with the successful contractor,” Wilson explained.