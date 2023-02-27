With its multitude of galleries, theatres and events centres, the North Shore has plenty going on to ensure you will never be short of things to do. Here we've rounded up some of the best happenings occurring over the next week in North and West Vancouver, with a few overtown gems thrown in for good measure.
For everything worth making time for between Feb. 27 - March 5, see below.
Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival This week marks the last week of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF), a festival choc-full of film screenings, live presentations, photography exhibitions, workshops and seminars dedicated to mountain culture, travel, and outdoor escapades. There will be five shows locally, at the Kay Meek Arts Centre and Centennial Theatre, more at the likes of the Rio, Brewhall, and Roundhouse Community Arts Centre and plenty of screenings online, too.Until March 5, For the full list of what’s on, where, visit the VIMFF website.
Hard Edge
Those at the Vancouver Art Gallery are welcoming in spring the only way they know how, with a series of new and exciting exhibitions. Getting the jump on the competition is the exhibition Hard Edge, a showcasing of abstract paintings from the 60s and 70s. The pieces, spanning the likes of Frank Stella, Joan Balzar and Jack Bush, are from the art gallery’s permanent collection — with some set to be exhibited for the very first time.
March 4 onwards, Vancouver Art Gallery. For more information visit the gallery’s website.
Meet Me At The Gallery The third instalment of The Polygon’s annual Meet Me at the Gallery series is upon us and, if past iterations are anything to go by, it is set to certainly be a crowd pleaser. The daytime art program is a monthly get-together — part art workshop part social mixer — curated especially with local seniors in mind.March 1, The Polygon. For more information visit the gallery’s website.
Paris Bistro Cooking Class Hoping to be a whizz in the kitchen? This cooking class at The Quay will have wannabe chefs whipping up French fare so delectable it would impress even the most critical of food connoisseurs. The menu comprises Normandy-style mussels, a cheese soufflé cooked with white wine, mesclun greens and bacon, and a heartwarming beef bourguignon with sourdough. And for dessert? A decadent chocolate gateaux, of course. March 2, The Quay Market and Food Hall. For registration and info, visit the event’s webpage.
Lights Up! Following the Covid-related cancellation of their last show Anything Goes, Highlands United Productions is back with a bang with their latest offering: the all singing, all dancing Lights Up! The show, brought by those at the Highlands United Church in Edgemont Village, is a musical revue that spotlights all the classic Broadway hits. March 1 - 4, The Highlands Sanctuary. Tickets can be purchased online.
You Can’t Take It With You Looking for some comic relief? This rib-tickling new show at the the Kay Meek Arts Centre takes guests on a journey to Sycamore House, the home of one particularly unusual family. The story follows the family's youngest daughter as she falls in love with a young businessman. Like all love stories worthy of the comedy stage, things don't quite pan out how she hoped. Feb. 28, Kay Meek Arts Centre. For more information and to buy tickets visit the event listing.
International Women’s Day The Polygon Gallery is publicly championing the North Shore Women's Centre this International Women’s Day, with a lavish gala complete with silent auction, sit-down dinner and live music performance. Guests are encouraged to raise their glasses to the centre's five long decades of service, during which they have fought painstakingly to free women from homelessness, abuse and poverty.March 1, The Polygon. Tickets to the fundraiser can be purchased online.
North Shore Knitters Calling all knitting enthusiasts: The City library is hosting a social evening for those who know their way around a piece of fabric. Whether crocheter or knitter, the event makes for a fine evening of skill-sharing and conversation. The group meets on the first and third Thursdays, and second and fourth Sundays, of each month, and there is no registration required. NB: You must bring your own supplies. March 2, North Vancouver City Library. For more information visit the library’s website.
Sense and Sensibility You probably know the story: A traditional, coming of age tale that follows the Dashwood sisters Marianne and Elinor as they navigate love, romance and heartbreak following the unexpected loss of their family fortune. In this sharp, playful adaptation by Kate Hamill, however, you can expect a story so enthralling and dialogue so witty that you will be wishing all Austen tales could be given the Hamill treatment. March 2 - April 2, Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. Times and tickets are on the Arts Club website.
The Seventh Seal
Capilano University's much applauded foreign film series continues on Sunday with a screening of The Seventh Seal, a 1957 Swedish historical fantasy film that follows the journey of a medieval knight as he plays a game of chess with Death, who has come to take his life. Considered a classic of world cinema, and one of the greatest movies of all time, this is certainly one worth scheduling in for cinephiles.
March 5, Capilano University. For more information visit the North Vancouver District Library.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
MKerrLazenby@nsnews.comtwitter.com/MinaKerrLazenby