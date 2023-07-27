Change HER World, a registered charity based in Stratford, aims to transform the lives of girls and women in the developing world through education.
Founded by Linda Willis and Carol L. Hamilton-Williams, this organization has been working to provide educational opportunities and empower women in Malawi, a country in southeastern Africa. Linda Willis, a retired teacher with 29 years of experience in education, and Carol Hamilton-Williams, a retired nurse and an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church, were initially drawn to Malawi through a mission trip to support HIV/AIDS programs.
During their visit in 2006, they were confronted with the devastating aftermath of the AIDS crisis. During that time, Africa experienced a severe AIDS crisis, and Malawi was particularly affected. The disease claimed the lives of many adults, leaving behind a staggering number of orphaned children and placing a heavy burden on the elderly. This dire situation highlighted the urgent need for education among women and girls in the region. Recognizing the importance of education for young girls,
Change HER World became a registered charity in 2010. Their primary objective is to raise awareness about the global mission of empowering women and girls through education. Willis noted, “A girl’s education has a profound impact on breaking the cycle of poverty, improving health outcomes, and promoting gender equality,” she continued, “Statistics show that when girls are educated, they earn higher incomes, have healthier families, and contribute upwards of 95% back into the development of their communities.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes the importance of educating young women to foster social and economic progress; however, as Hamilton-Williams told the Stratford Times, “It has become almost impossible for families to afford educational costs after the AIDS crisis.” Willis stated, “Right now, the average cost for a girl in university is $800, which has skyrocketed since COVID, and there are four terms in each year.” She went on to say, “These families, as you can imagine, are barely scraping by to pay each term, to pay for the education, and then they slap on exam fees; families simply can't afford to do it.”
Change HER World has made significant strides in its efforts to remove barriers to providing education to girls in Malawi. The organization provides financial assistance to purchase uniforms and helps to enable young girls to attend school in remote regions of northern Malawi, where government aid is scarce and few Non-Governmental Organizations operate. By listening to the needs of the local Malawi community, Change HER World ensures its initiatives are tailored to their specific requirements, “In our charity, we don't tell the people what to do; we listen to the people and respond,” said Hamilton-Williams.
Currently, Change HER World supports 28 young women in their post-secondary studies, with an additional 40 having already graduated. The organization's nursery school will witness its third cohort of girls graduating this month. Two goat projects and two pig projects have also proven beneficial to vulnerable women, providing them with a sustainable source of income.
In an area where access to books and reading materials is scarce, the establishment of a new community library is currently underway and will be a valuable resource for children, youth, and adults alike. With over 3,000 books ready to be placed in the library, this project is nearing completion and could use your support.
For more information about Change HER World or to donate to this outstanding organization, please visit their website at www.changeherworld.ca or contact Linda Willis at l.willis@rogers.com.