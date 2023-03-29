SHEET HARBOUR – Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital’s (ESMH’s) new urgent care centre is expanding its service hours to at least three days a week, starting in April, with the objective of soon becoming a five-day-a-week facility, says Nova Scotia Health (NSH) Manager Amy Donnelly.
“The goal is to be open Mondays to Thursdays and then again on Saturdays,” she told The Journal in an interview last week. “I’m pretty confident that we’ll get up to five days a week within the next couple of months… We have all three local physicians here taking shifts, which is wonderful. We may also have the locums [temporary doctors] returning, as well.”
According to the notice, service for “non-life-threatening health concerns” through same-day appointments will occur between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on April 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 25, and 27.
What’s more, Donnelly says, one of the hospital’s six nurses has enrolled in the six-month-long nurse prescriber program at Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Health in Halifax, commencing this spring. The certificate “prepares registered nurses to prescribe safely and cost efficiently when the NS Health identifies a need” at a specific hospital in the province, according to the program’s website.
All of which, said Donnelly, is being received favourably by employees. “So far, we have had some good feedback. The nursing staff enjoy working in that environment, you know. It allows them to utilize all their clinical assessment skills. They are excited that the environment is open more… I’m going [to] solicit some feedback from [members of the] community, as well.”
In an email to The Journal, Sheet Harbour Chamber of Commerce and Civic Affairs breathed a virtual sigh of relief over the recent developments, noting that, while the new urgent care centre is “still not [open] every single day, I’ve heard good things.”
Indeed, it’s a far cry from conditions less than a month ago, when it seemed certain that Eastern Memorial’s emergency department would enter its third straight month of complete shutdown, the result of a long-running shortage of qualified doctors who were willing and able to provide that level of critical care on a 24/7 basis.
To solve the problem, on March 6, Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson directed the hospital to replace its ED with the urgent care centre to handle non-deadly conditions or ailments at least two days a week, on a same-day appointment-only basis.
According to the announcement, the reclassification meant “more consistent access to [treatment for] those with unexpected, but non-life-threatening health concerns,” including mild abdominal pain; simple fractures; limb sprains; mild muscle strains and sprains; mild headaches; earaches; minor infections; skin and eye irritations; mild asthma; small lacerations; mild mental health support; and minor respiratory issues.
Donnelly told the Journal at the time: “The new centre is similar [to the old ED] in that it treats urgent needs that arise the same day. You don’t have to wait to get into an appointment with a family physician. You can just call our number and if we can put you in to the urgent care setting you can come and get triaged like you would in an emergency department.”
It would not, however, take ambulances, which would be directed instead to other Eastern Shore hospitals — Musquodoboit Valley Memorial in Middle Musquodoboit and Twin Oaks Memorial in Musquodoboit Harbour — or Halifax, on a case-by-case basis.
The new urgent care centre also pays doctors more per hour than the previous level 4 ED. “It’s $160 an hour, [compared with about $77],” Eastern Shore MLA Kent Smith said in an email following the early March announcement. “Hopefully, [that will] make it more attractive. As a level 4 ED, it had been unpredictable since 2017 with recent closure rates at 100 per cent. The difference is that urgent care is now predictable, and access is far more reliable.”
Last week, Donnelly confirmed that there is, indeed, “an incentive there for [physicians] to work in urgent care.” As for public demand, she noted, the new facility has been underutilized since coming on line.
“We could definitely see more people. We have 30-minute bookings in any given 12-hour day, so we can see a fair number of patients. We are seeing, on average, seven, eight, 10 patients a day… We are planning a community meeting in Sheet Harbour, probably in early April. We want to make sure that we spread the word.”
Still, she added, “So far, so good, and we’re just going to keep working on it.”