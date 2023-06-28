CENTRE WELLINGTON ‒ Residents could see an overall tax increase of up to 10 per cent thanks to inflationary pressures on the township’s budget.
According to a budget direction report presented to council this week, taxes need to increase by at least 6.7 per cent, in the absence of growth, to avoid "detrimental impacts to service" and maintain 2023 spending levels.
“This meeting will provide initial direction to staff so that we can initiate the budget process for 2024,” said CAO Dan Wilson, during the meeting. “We’re trying to provide a well-rounded approach…that is open and transparent to the public and provides much-needed input and direction from council as we go along.”
Of the three increase options, two of them are weighted below the calculated index at 4.5 per cent and 6 per cent while the highest sits at 7.5 per cent.
In addition to this increase, there will be an additional two per cent increase to "generation required funds to mitigate the funding gap" within the Township's 2022 Asset Management Plan. An additional one per cent will be dedicated to termite management funding.
“Worth noting is that the high-interest environment should see inflation levels continue to fall however it remains uncertain whether the optimal forecasting inflation rate resides,” said Adam McNabb, managing director of corporate services and treasurer, during the meeting. “It’s anyone’s crystal ball at this point.”
Costs are currently projected to be 12 per cent higher in 2024 compared to 2023.
The 2023 budget was passed with an increase to taxation of 3.5 per cent, “significantly less than the current inflationary levels.”
During the meeting, Coun. Barb Lustgarten-Evoy shared her support for a maximum increase.
“I completely understand that with a growing community, there are evolving needs within that,” said Lustgarten-Evoy. “I see no reason why we shouldn’t be raising our taxes.”
However, she wanted to know what these increases would represent.
“I recognize that…growth is challenging for all of us and can be more difficult for some than others,” said Lustgarten-Evoy.
In 2023, a one per cent increase in taxation was equivalent to $12 for the average residential property.
Coun. Bronwynne Wilton asked that recreational services like parks be preserved in the event of service cuts.
“(I’d like us to recognize) that a lot of families are under stress,” said Wilton. “Looking to the services that are really vital to the community’s wellbeing, (I’d like) to keep impacts as low as possible.”
Public will have a chance to provide their input during a meeting in October.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.