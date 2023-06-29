Thunder Bay, Ont. — A Thunder Bay housing project aiming to transform a former downtown postal outlet into a new apartment building with nearly 50 rental units is stalled because of a $6-million funding shortfall.
Proponents of the non-profit Giiwa On Court project are appealing to the province and other potential “partners” to bridge the funding gap and address “a high need for affordable Indigenous housing in Thunder Bay.”
Thirty per cent of Thunder Bay’s Indigenous households “experience core housing needs,” according to a report about the Giiwa project.
The vacant, three-storey Court Street South postal building has sat empty for several years.
In 2020, Fort William First Nation and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg (near Marathon) and affiliated organizations purchased the 63,000-square-foot structure for $795,000.
“It’s still a very solid building,” Fort William economic development officer Cheryl St. James said Wednesday.
The consortium of the two First Nations arranged Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. funding of $19 million, which would allow the building to be retrofitted to accommodate a mixture of 48 affordable-housing and market rent units.
The main floor is to be set aside for commercial space.
St. James said the process of getting the building ready to be renovated was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, interest rates and building costs rose.
The project cost has now been pegged at $25 million, leaving the proponents with the $6-million shortfall.
“As (the proponents) move through this process, they will investigate and consult with various other programs and partners to find the resources to move this project forward,” a project report said.
“This project supports vulnerable peoples including Indigenous peoples, single parents, youth and elders and those with accessibility issues,” the report added.
“More than 50 per cent of the rental units are dedicated to meeting needs of priority groups or vulnerable populations.”
Earlier this month, Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland was given a tour of the building. St. James said Holland said he would see what provincial programs might be available.
In December, the province committed $1.7 million to add 16 housing units for Indigenous people in Thunder Bay.
When that funding was announced, Mayor Ken Boshcoff said the city “is receiving increasing demand for (housing) services.”
According to an earlier report by the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board, there are about 1,000 people in the city on a waiting list for social housing.
A “point-in-time survey” conducted by the board in 2018 found more than 500 people in the city to be homeless. More than 65 per cent of those surveyed identified as being Indigenous, the board said.