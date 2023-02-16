It’s not often that a former hockey player gets to see his jersey raised to the rafters and the number retired, but it’s even more rare to have it happen twice. On February 4th, 2023, Wakaw native, Dave Michayluk, was on hand in Cleveland, OH, to see his #27 re-retired in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home to the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland’s professional American Hockey League (AHL) team since 2007.
On the February 3-4th weekend of this year, the Cleveland Monsters transformed into the Cleveland Lumberjacks. Lumberjacks Weekend paid homage to the former International Hockey League team that called Cleveland home from 1992-2001. Alumni from the IHL team who made appearances throughout the weekend included Jock Callander, Dave Michayluk and Perry Ganchar. On Saturday during a special pregame ceremony, the Monsters re-retired Michayluk's number 27, placing his banner back in the rafters, 25 years after his number was originally retired by the Cleveland Lumberjacks organization in 1998. In his comments to the crowd, Michayluk said, “Hockey’s always been a team sport and I’ve been very fortunate to play for a lot of great coaches, play with a lot of great teammates, and more especially with a lot of great friends….It’s never one person it’s always a team and I’ve been very fortunate.”
While no Monsters player has had his number retired, the team has retired the numbers of players who have played on past Cleveland franchises to honor the city's hockey history. These retired numbers include Johnny Bower’s #1, Fred Glover’s #9, Jock Callander’s #15 and now Dave Michayluk’s #27. The Monsters also recognize and honor past Cleveland teams with commemorative banners at their home arena the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. This includes the Cleveland Indians/Falcons/Barons (1929-1936 IHL; 1936-1973 AHL), Cleveland Crusaders (1972-76 WHA), Cleveland Barons (1976-78 NHL), Cleveland Lumberjacks (1992-2001 IHL), and the Cleveland Barons (2001-6 AHL). The Cleveland Lumberjacks franchise which operated from 1992-2001, disbanded when the IHL ceased operations following the 2000-01 season.
Previously, in January 2010, Dave Michayluk returned to the United States to another site that saw of some of the greatest moments of his 16-year professional hockey career as the former star forward for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The event that brought him back was the retirement of his #27 jersey. Michayluk played in Muskegon from 1985 to 1992, before the team relocated to Cleveland and he told the crowd of 2,656 at L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon at that time, “The people and hockey fans from Muskegon made me and my family welcome here in Muskegon.”
For Michayluk, the June 2009 induction into the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame (MASHF) was a particular honour. Michayluk is considered one of the true greats in the town's almost 50-year professional hockey history, scoring at least 100 points in all seven seasons in Muskegon, but for Michayluk the time in Muskegon was more than just hockey. "You know," he said after the induction, "It's special. Just because we loved the time in Muskegon -- the teams we had and the success we had, and everybody treated you like family there." As for the team, it was like a family, Michayluk said. "In Muskegon everyone took care of everyone else. That's why we had a lot of success, because we cared about each other."
He retired from the Cleveland Lumberjacks and professional hockey after the 1996-97 season and returned home to the farm in Wakaw. He briefly toyed with the idea of coaching but didn't like the idea of the ‘rootless life’ that he and his young family would face as a young coach working his way up the ranks. So, when his playing days ended, Michayluk headed home to put down his roots in the hilly, lake-dotted landscape around Wakaw. There he and Paulette raised their three girls: Madison, Kortney and Lauren; and just recently retired from active farming.
During his career Michayluk collected a number of awards and accolades including the 1981 WHL Rookie of the Year; 1985 Turner Cup Championship with the Muskegon Lumberjacks; a second Turner Cup Championship in1989 when he was named IHL Leading Scorer and league and playoff MVP; Ironman Award 1991-92 and 1992-93 which is awarded to the player who has played in every one of his team's games and displayed outstanding offensive and defensive skills.; and being named to the IHL 1st Allstar Team four times. As announced in Cleveland at the ceremony February 4th, 2023, Michayluk holds the franchise record for goals with 521, for points with 1185, and for games with 976. His pro-career included 1281 games, 723 goals, 912 assists, and 16 playoff appearances. During the whole of Dave’s career he played in five different leagues starting with the Prince Albert Raiders of the SJHL, the Regina Pats of the WHL, Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins (playoffs) of the NHL, the Maine Mariners, Springfield Indians and Hershey Bears of the AHL, and the Muskegon/Cleveland Lumberjacks of the IHL.