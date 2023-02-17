“It’s art that shows off something about Winnipeg and Canadian winters. I’ve only been [living here] one year so it’s nice that they’re also a place to warm up at.” - Jairo, 33
“The warming huts aren’t super warm, but they’re kind of interesting for my little guy who’s never seen them before. He liked the hay one because it’s a bit warmer! It’s just something nice to do on a winter day when there’s not much else out there to do.” - Christie, 47
“They’re huts but they’re not warm at all. Not even a little bit. They’re cool to see but they’re cold huts.” - Tim, 43
“I think they’re pointless. But they’re also cool. My favorite is the green house!” Alanis, 9
“They’re useless because I’m still cold. But some of them are fun to go through, like the snow maze. That one’s cool because you can see all the names people have [carved] into the walls.” - Kami, 18
“I like the information that they have. I’ve stopped and read it before, and then I wonder how much money went into it. And then I wonder how much money goes into homelessness and housing during this time of year and what we're doing with our tax dollars. It's a bit of a push-pull, right? Because it's cute, I like it, I use it… And then I kind of feel guilty.” - Oliva, 50
“I do like the science around [how the huts are] warming. It's actually quite interesting how some of them are a lot warmer than they look. I like the engineering behind it. I like that aesthetic.” - Sean, 49
“They make it so much brighter on the river. If you think about going down the river without them as opposed to with them, it gives you a lot to do and see and have fun and chat about.” - Joanne, 61
“It’s just great to see that there's a public facility that’s available. No community oriented things seem to be funded anymore. So it's good to see that the river is made nice for people.” - Brent, 61
“I don’t think they have to be warm enough to survive in, they just need to cut the wind essentially. It’s really more of an art installation than an actual warming [hut], if we’re being realistic.” - Brady, 26
“It's definitely like, for me it's like motivation to keep skating further because you want to see what the next warming hut looks like. I think there’s also some tradition to them, to try and get out and see the new ones [each year].” - Katie, 21
“I arrived in Canada last week from Ukraine. All of this, what I see here is incredible. It's wonderful, terrific, it's awesome. I [had never seen anything like] it before. It’s (mimes head exploding) amazing.” - Andriy, 41
“For me it’s a new experience, a new country… Walking on the ice is kind of crazy! And there’s [so much] snow.” - Osgap, 12
“I love them. Are they warm? Well, they break the wind down a little bit. But they have a warm feeling, you know? Maybe it's just the name “warming hut” that makes it feel a little bit warmer, I don't know. I grew up in Germany. I've been taking pictures of [the huts] for years and sending them to my family [to say] coming [to winnipeg] was actually cool.” - Simon, 48
“I actually went on a date where we went around rating all the warming huts. I will say my number one qualm with the warming huts when they are not warming nor are they huts yet are called warming huts. For example, there's a really cute art installation… It looks like little mice (by the Forks): why is that under the category of warming hut? It's not doing either of those things!” - Cinna, 23