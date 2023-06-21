Douglas – Admaston/Bromley ratepayers will see an increase of around 10 percent on their property taxes, with the average home seeing the bill increase by almost $140 annually.
It is the largest increase since Mayor Michael Donohue came on council.
“I think we might have had one that was akin to that, but it is the largest,” he noted. “Inflationary pressures are there for every individual and corporation and municipal corporation.”
With a township levy increase of 9.95 percent, the impact on the average single family detached home is an annual increase of $138.42 or $11.54 a month. This is based on the average assessment of $206,000. When the county tax increase of $1.08 on the same home over the year is factored in, it means the annual increase for that taxpayer is $139.50.
The increase of almost 10 percent on the levy does put pressure on ratepayers in the township, he admitted.
“It is unfortunate it happened in the largest inflationary pressure in a generation,” he said.
However, Mayor Donohue does not believe this is a trend of increase in the future.
“What we should be seeing moving forward, we are back to a CPI (Consumer Price Index) driven increase,” he said. “I anticipate a return to much more typical levy increases moving forward.”
According to the budget presentation made at council, the budget increase to the levy requirements in 2023 from 2022 was $301,832, which is over 10 percent of the levy, but because of growth of $54,858, the need went down to $246,974 which is under 10 percent of the levy.
“With a levy of about $2.5 million, if we spent $100,000 more, that is four points right there,” he said.
Mayor Donohue said some of the increases stem from decisions made in 2022. He said the township undertook a structural review and realizing they were having “significant” turnover in staffing they made some changes.
“We adjusted the wage grid and we expanded staff in public works,” he said.
While those changes took place in late 2022, they had little impact on the budget last year but with a full year, the impact is being felt, he said.
“We are also acquiring a not inexpensive management software,” he said.
This software will integrate different departments and serves as almost an accounting software.
While the levy is just over $2.7 million, the total budget is larger, encompassing other sources of revenue totally almost $7.5 million. This includes the $2,157,795 collected by the municipality and sent to the county and school boards.
Taxation is the largest source of revenue for the municipality with $2,745,003 coming in from local property owners. There are also provincial funds in the amount of $1,131,548 and federal funds of $102,530.
“The OMPF (Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund) is always a concern,” he said. “It is close to $500,000.”
The OMPF, while funded from the province, is not guaranteed to continue in the future and does not have a funding formula which municipalities can count on.
In terms of expenditures, public works is the biggest chunk at just over $3 million. In the 2023 budget, capital expenditures are $1,927,000 with $261,000 going toward debt repayment. Operating expenditures add on $3,146,909 to the budget.
A recent presentation of the budget showed costs in the capital budget include $189,000 for self contained breathing apparatus for the fire department. This was a significant portion of the $228,200 in fire capital expenditures budgeted for the year, which also included a generator, forceable entry tool and fire suits.
In the roads department, the budget includes $500,000 to replace the grader, which is mostly funded through a loan. Road construction projects of almost $1 million include South McNaughton Road and Lynch Road. As well, there is surface treatment work on Culhane Road and the Cheese Factory Road will be returned to gravel.
“We are not borrowing money for investments in our roadways,” he said.
Admaston/Bromley is mostly assessed as residential but has a significant chunk of farmland at 31.73 percent. There are also also pipeline, a bit of managed forest and commercial.
“Farmland is taxed at 25 percent of residential,” he noted.
Agriculture is the driving economic engine for the township and the mayor said he understands and supports the reduced tax rate for farms.
“This is a responsible budget,” Mayor Donohue concluded. “The levy is higher than I would have liked to have seen but council and staff worked incredibly hard to reduce it and found savings where we could.
“It is important to provide the unaltered service our ratepayers have come to expect,” he said.