Not sure what to do with your rotting pumpkin now that Halloween has been and gone? Don't throw it out: because those at the local Firefighters Charitable Societies' are once again inviting locals to hurl pumpkins from their hose tower - all for a good cause.
For the District of North Vancouver, the 9th annual pumpkin drop will be on November 5th, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m at their fire training facility at 900 St. Denis Ave.
It is an opportunity for young ones to squeeze one final festive event out the Halloween season, by climbing the four stories to the top and smashing their pumpkins below. As if that wasn't enough incentive, the first 100 children will receive treat bags donated by Stong's Market.
Another pumpkin drop will be hosted by the North Vancouver City Firefighters Charitable Trust, at the city fire hall on 13th and St. George’s. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. donated pumpkins will be thrown off the top of the hose tower to raise money for Buddy Check for Jesse, a mental health awareness charity.
Those unable to make the annual pumpkin drops can bury their retired jack-o-lanterns at home, under 30cm of soil to compost, or dispose of them in the City of Vancouver green bins - providing their candles have been removed and the pumpkins are cut up into palm-sized pieces. The city also recommends covering the pieces with a thick layer of leaves or other "brown" material.
Apartment dwellers who do not have the City of Vancouver Green Bin service should contact their building manager or landlord for guidance, or visit the city's website for more information.
Whether dropping from a great height or disposing of in a more subdued way, with pumpkins left lingering by front doors a sure fire way to attract bears, it's best to remove them sooner rather than later.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News' Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
MKerrLazenby@nsnews.comtwitter.com/MinaKerrLazenby