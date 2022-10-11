While warmer than usual fall weather has most Westman residents delighted, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada says it’s never too early to start thinking about winter.
The high on Thanksgiving Monday in the Wheat City reached 23 C, which is 10 degrees above average.
But weather itself is all about “checks and balances,” says Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada in Winnipeg.
Looking at climate data from September in Brandon, Hasell said the average temperature for the month was 13.5 C. Compared against Canadian climate “normals” — data from the last 30 years that is updated every 10 years — the daily average is listed at 12.2 C. A standard deviation is 1.4 C, Hasell added.
“While your average temperature in September was above normal, it was within a standard deviation, so your temperatures are actually closer to normal.”
This is the third autumn in a row that there has been a La Niña weather system, which occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean near the coast of South America across the equator toward Indonesia and other parts of Asia and Australia.
Despite this, Hasell said the last three years have been very different from each other.
“Last fall and winter, we did see quite a bit of colder than normal conditions … but the year before, which was also a La Niña [year], we didn’t.”
Climate change also causes variability in weather patterns, Hasell said, and though it is a real phenomenon, not all warmer weather is a result of global warming.
For example, Hasell pointed out, on Oct. 1 in 1922, Brandon saw a high of 28.9 C.
“Were we talking about climate change in 1922? I don’t think so … climate change does play a role, certainly, but even with climate change, there will be variabilities.”
There can still be weather patterns and seasons that are colder than normal, despite the overall trend of global warming, Hasell said. Climate change has more to do with creating weather extremes.
“Areas that are hot will be hotter, and areas that are cold will be colder. Areas like the Canadian Prairies that see extremes in both directions, depending on the season, could see just as much variability as before, but on the days where we have that extreme cold weather, it will be … maybe more extreme than it was before,” Hasell said.
As far as precipitation goes, during the month of September Brandon got 23.8 millimetres of moisture, as opposed to the average of 41.9 millimetres that is usually seen, said Hasell.
“This might actually be a good news story for farmers because the soil is dry and they can get onto the fields for the harvest, but it might not be a good news story for setting up for next spring.”
Getting moisture into the soil this fall isn’t something Keystone Agricultural Producers president Bill Campbell is concerned with. He said there is “adequate” moisture for fall work, and any rains would only delay the application of fertilizers and herbicides.
“In a little while a bit of rain might not hurt or would be beneficial,” Campbell said. “But at this point in time we have a lot of work to do yet and additional moisture at this point of year, I think, wouldn’t necessarily be beneficial.”
Producers would be better off getting all their harvest tasks done and preparing for winter as opposed to stockpiling moisture for the following growing season, Campbell said, noting that a “normal” snowfall amount and spring rain will do much more good than rain at this point in time.
“Let’s try and get 2022 in the books with all of the crop and all of the field work, and let’s get the cattle moved and marketed … as opposed to worrying about having enough moisture for the seeding in 2023.”
Looking at the longer-term forecast, Hasell said Environment Canada data suggests a “greater likelihood” of above-normal temperatures for the very southwest corner of the province, but it’s hard to tell exactly what that might look like.
“Is it really warm this October and not very for the rest of the time? Will there be a massive warm spell in December? I don’t know … we will have to wait and see.”
One thing is for sure, Hasell said, and that’s that no matter what the forecast is calling for, in Manitoba it’s always wise to take some time in the fall months to prepare for winter storms.
“Now would be an excellent time for people to get ready for next season,” she said. “[The warmer temperatures] are a nice opportunity to enjoy the fall, to be outside, to take it in, but also to get ready.”
Hasell encourages every Manitoban to visit the Government of Canada’s “Get Prepared” emergency website at getprepared.gc.ca.