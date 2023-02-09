Crime rates around the Coordinated Care Campus (CCC) and area have decreased compared to 2019 police reports, according to RCMP.
The report to the City of Grande Prairie however noted some businesses in the area have seen an increase in police files in 2022, compared to 2021.
“Calls for service generated in that specific location are down compared to 2019 numbers and have been dropping since about 2020,” said Grande Prairie RCMP Supt. Lee Brachmann.
He also noted that compared to 2021, files are up by approximately six.
Brachmann presented the review of crime data to the Public & Protective Services Committee on Jan. 31.
The CCC is a long-term housing solution that is part of the city’s Rapid Housing Initiative, which includes supportive housing units as well as some municipal offices in the former hotel.
The city bought the CCC in August 2021, with the first tenants moving into the site in November 2021.
In its historical review of crime data in the area from 2019 to 2022, the RCMP focused on the CCC and the surrounding area.
Brachmann explained that 2019 was being used as a baseline year due to the pandemic creating an “anomaly year.”
According to the report, the former hotel had 60 calls for service in 2019, while in 2022 the CCC had 17. In 2020, calls for service dropped to 20, then to 11 in 2021.
“One of the benefits of the community supportive housing model of the CCC is reduced interactions with emergency response and law enforcement, in turn reducing the related costs for taxpayers,” said Jackie Clayton, Grande Prairie mayor.
“It is encouraging to see the facility is already helping the community reap these benefits, and council looks forward to addressing our local housing needs as part of our strategic priority to support an inclusive & caring community.”
The Northgate East neighbourhood, which encompasses many businesses including the Prairie Mall, Superstore and surrounding restaurants, had 382 calls for service in 2022. In 2019, there were 433 calls and in 2020 and 2021, 294 and 289 calls respectively.
The Northgate neighbourhood (west of 100 St.) saw a decline, with 425 calls in 2022 compared to 649 in 2019.
“I believe that there's insufficient evidence at this time to suggest that the police files … in the noted neighbourhoods can be solely attributed to one specific aspect,” said Brachmann.
“There is insufficient evidence as well to indicate that the files are linked specifically to individuals from that centre as well.
Brachmann noted in an early assessment in October 2022 that the numbers of calls were lower city-wide compared to 2019.
“Regular reports on RCMP statistics around the CCC are being brought to council to ensure the facility is being integrated effectively into the community and providing a safe solution to homelessness for all residents,” the city stated in a media release.
The CCC cost $22.25 million after the council approved an additional $3 million for the third and final construction phase in October last year.
Even with the increased cost, City Manager Robert Nicolay says the cost “per door” for the facility is much lower than other communities with a similar building.