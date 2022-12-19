A local baseball team is looking to hit a home run for the entire family this summer.
According to Chatham’s newest baseball team owner Dom Dinelle, you don’t have to be a baseball fan to have fun at the ballpark this summer.
“I think it’s something we should do to involve everybody and have fun,” said Dinelle. “We know that every night it’s always someone’s first night at the ball park, so we want to make sure that people remember coming to Fergie Jenkins Field.”
Dinelle said he promises fun for the whole family and quality baseball.
“The gates will always open two hours before the game. Why? Because we want to have a party. A little animation before the game with a local band or somebody who is going to be singing,” said Dinelle.
He added he is hoping to have between 15,000 to 20,000 fans in the first season for the 20 to 25 home games the team will have.
Chatham-Kent councillors unanimously approved a five-year deal with the local ball club in November. The initial capital costs of $195,500 will come from the Hydro One community benefit contribution reserve.
“I know this will succeed beyond your wildest dreams,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff. “We are a baseball town, which will make us even more so.”
If you’ve ever wanted a chance to name a semi-pro baseball team, now’s your chance.
As owner Dom Dinelle prepares for his team’s inaugural season in the Intercounty Baseball league, local residents are being given a chance to provide their name suggestions for Chatham-Kent’s new semi-pro baseball team.
A name-the-team contest is being held online at ckiblbaseball.com and on social media. The deadline for entries is Jan. 20, 2023. A winner will be chosen from five finalists.
The five finalists will then be announced, with those individuals receiving tickets to the inaugural home opener for the 2024 season. The contest winner will be announced the following week and will receive a family pack of season tickets.
According to Dinelle, work is also underway for a mascot and a team logo.
Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins is the Honourary Team President, and former Montreal Expos pitcher Bill Atkinson is the Team Ambassador. Both former big leaguers grew up in Chatham.
Jenkins said he couldn’t wait to see the end product. He said the league could potentially be a stepping stone for some players to take the next step.
“Baseball should be very interesting in Chatham,” he said. “If we can get the right team, and the right players, I think the community will be really behind it. I’m looking forward to coming back and seeing the finished result.”