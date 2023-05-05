A new initiative for adults on social assistance will fund 10 full-time jobs in the community with the aim of helping Kahnawa’kehró:non transition into the workforce.
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) program is inspired by the countrywide Youth Employment Strategy, which is limited to job hunters 30 years old and younger; the new MCK initiative is open to social assistance clients aged 31-58.
“We saw that there was some interest in people from the community who were within this age group that would be interested in a similar program,” said Alexis Shackleton, director of MCK’s Client-Based Services Unit (CBS).
The jobs will be funded for 26 weeks for a total cost of more than $180,000, all of which comes from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) funding to help alleviate pandemic-related hardships.
Minimum wage, currently $15.25, will be fully paid for by the ad hoc program. Participating employers will have the option to provide additional compensation, but it will not be mandatory, nor will they be obligated to continue to employ the clients after the 26 weeks is up.
“If that were not to happen, the person would have experience and can approach other similar businesses for work,” said Shackleton, who is hopeful that businesses will choose to continue to employ the clients.
“We’re trying to support the clients to the best of our ability,” she said. “We want them to be successful.”
Shackleton added that CBS is making an effort to connect clients with work they are interested in doing. Currently, CBS is only reaching out to those who have no identified limitations, but all clients are eligible to participate. Social assistance clients and community businesses who would like to take part in the program are encouraged to reach out to CBS.
As it stands, funding for positions has only been secured for this fiscal year. The program was approved at the April 17 MCK meeting alongside the allocation of $375,000 for social assistance inflation benefits.
Each social assistance client is currently receiving a $200 top-up per month to help cover the spike in costs for basic necessities, a measure that is subject to quarterly approval.
“People are buying food items and stocking up just to make sure they have what they need,” said Shackleton.
She pointed out that clients who opt to take advantage of the employment program will still be receiving considerably more money than those who stay on social assistance.
“Social assistance is always a last resort,” she said.
Those on social assistance who have no identified limitations currently receive $820 monthly, plus the $200 inflation benefit. Kahnawa’kehró:non who take part in the 26-week program will earn around $2,300 or more per month.