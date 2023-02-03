Gananoque council has opted to fund a 2023 operational shortfall by further increasing water and wastewater rates.
Council recently chose Option 1 – increasing the consumption rates from $1.66 to $1.74 per cubic metre of wastewater and from $1.91 to $2.01 per square metre for water, to fund the 2023 water and wastewater operational shortfall.
This would cost the average household an additional $11.39 for wastewater and $15.50 for water, in total, for the year 2023.
At the Aug. 11, 2020 council meeting, members were presented the DFA Draft 2020 Water Rate Study. Council voted to defer accepting the study and requested that the rates be redrafted to facilitate that certain-sized residential water meters increase at an equal rate, which equated to seven per cent, over the five-year period of 2021-2025.
At the Sept. 1, 2020 council meeting, council passed a motion that council received and adopted in principle the 2020 Water Rate Study. Council also passed a motion that council approved the 2021-2026 Water Wastewater Financial Plan for submission to the province for water license renewal in 2021.
As per council direction, beginning in 2021, capital user fees are based on meter sizes instead of consumption levels, and the five-year phase-in of the meter ratios to the correct specifications began in 2021.
A rate study included a shortfall over the six years of $600,000 in capital funding. These funds are anticipated to come from grants, loans, project cuts or other funding sources.
The financial plan included two per cent per year for inflation, and, according to staff, 2022 and 2023 are realizing much greater cost increases.
The Town of Gananoque successfully applied to the province to renew the license to provide municipal drinking water in 2021, for years 2021-2025 inclusive
The next application for license to provide municipal drinking water is due in February 2026 and must include a financially sustainable rate plan.
At a recent budget meeting, council passed a motion directing staff to report back on the options discussed at the budget meeting to fund the operational shortfall in the 2023 water and wastewater budgets.
The 2023 water and wastewater revenue budgets were drafted in accordance with the 2020 rate study figures.
The water system faces all of the same budgetary pressures that the other municipal departments face, staff noted.
They include insurance premiums, vehicle fuel, hydro, natural gas and payroll benefits, increases in contracted services, and especially increases in lab fees and chemical costs due to changes in legislative requirements.
