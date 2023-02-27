Police arrested a 31-year-old woman in Kuujjuaq earlier this month following another drug bust in the community.
The woman faces drug possession and trafficking charges after police seized 30 grams of cocaine and 10 methamphetamine pills during a Feb. 9 search of a home and a vehicle, according to Nunavik Police Services Capt. Patrice Abel.
The woman was taken into custody and held in detention in Amos to await a court appearance, according to a Nunavik police news release.
In the search, police also seized scales and Smirnoff vodka bottles.
Nunavik police, along with provincial police, have announced several drug busts in Kuujjuaq since the beginning of the year.
Abel said in an email that through their efforts, police are seeing a “direct impact” in reducing violent crime in the community.
He also outlined the process police go through after substances, including vodka, are seized.
“Forensic analysis, kept for the duration of legal proceedings and subsequently destroyed,” Abel wrote in an email.
“Same process for alcoholic beverages obtained illegally.”