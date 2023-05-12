On Tuesday evening, cell phones across Quebec suddenly blared siren sounds: an amber alert notifying the province of a missing baby. Within 20 minutes, the baby was found.
What if a similar system existed for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people (MMIWG2S)?
Soon that could be a reality after the House of Commons last week unanimously backed a system to alert the public when Indigenous women go missing.
“This is a crisis. People are going murdered and missing every day,” said New Democratic Party (NDP) member of parliament Leah Gazan, who submitted the motion for a national Red Dress Alert system.
“We are precious. We are valuable. We are loved. And we are not garbage,” said Gazan, a member of the Wood Mountain Lakota First Nation, located in Saskatchewan, Treaty 4 territory.
Gazan, who last fall successfully called on the government to recognize the residential school system as genocide, submitted motions on May 2 to declare the crisis of MMIWG2S a Canada-wide emergency and to immediately implement a Red Dress Alert. Both were unanimously backed by parliament.
Speaking outside of the House of Commons, Gazan stressed that the Red Dress Alert system should be implemented “without delay.” She invited a range of Indigenous women and two-spirit people to speak with her, including Nikki Komaksiutiksak, executive director of non-profit Tunngasugit.
“My sister was murdered 22 years ago in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and she was forgotten about. There was no justice for my family,” said Komaksiutiksak. “Twenty-two years later and things are only getting worse. We need to come together. We need to stand together, and we need to make our voices loud. We need to be heard. Enough of this. We are human beings.”
There’s ample evidence that Amber Alerts work – in many cases, they can mean the difference between life and death for a missing child. If and when the similar Red Dress Alert is implemented, it could therefore help the hundreds of Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people who go missing each year.
“Getting alerts would open many eyes. Some people don’t even know about cases that have happened near them,” Doreen Petiquay Barthold, communications officer at Quebec Native Women (QNW), told The Eastern Door. “People need to see that this can happen anywhere. Finally people will know the truth.”
Barthold agrees with other Indigenous leaders’ sentiments that the government’s words are empty without action.
“You can write as many reports as you would like, but the government needs to actually take action on these reports, not just say they’re sorry,” she said. “The Red Dress Alert would be a step forward. We think it’s a great idea.
Emphasis was also placed on the government’s history of inaction by Kanehsata’kehró:non Ellen Gabriel, who spoke at the press conference with Gazan last Tuesday.
“A Canada-wide emergency is a very small thing for the government of Canada to do,” Gabriel said. “We have known about this problem for decades. In 2004, when the Native Women's Association of Canada, along with Amnesty International, wrote a report called Stolen Sisters, we were laughed at. We were scoffed at. It seems with the lack of (action) by Canada at this point they’re still laughing and scoffing at us.”
Gazan said that only time can tell whether or not the government will fully and swiftly implement the system.
“We have run out of time. We don’t have the privilege to discuss and debate. We are being murdered on the streets. Our loved ones are going missing,” Gazan stressed. “The government needs to act now.”