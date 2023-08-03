Grey Highlands council has shown reluctance about talking to its neighbours about future recreation opportunities and facilities.
At a special committee of the whole meeting on July 31, council chose to refer the idea of entering into discussions with neighbouring municipalities about possible joint recreational infrastructure projects to its upcoming strategic planning exercise.
As part of the municipality’s Recreation Master Plan, staff had recommended that Grey Highlands work with neighbouring municipalities towards the establishment of a multi-component recreation complex. A second recommended resolution suggested the municipality consider partnerships with neighbours for arena and recreation infrastructure.
After an extensive discussion on the topics, council referred the entire matter to the strategic planning conversations that will take place in the near future.
Michele Harris, the municipality’s director of economic and community development, said the recreation master plan exercise had resulted in the recommendation that council consider future partnerships with neighbours to solve recreation infrastructure issues.
“It was identified as a big move for council’s consideration,” said Harris. “It is a big idea.”
Harris explained that trends in recreation are changing and she said Grey Highlands had been contacted by the Town of The Blue Mountains about possibly participating in a joint recreation facilities study with the Town of Collingwood.
CAO Karen Govan told council the concept is “pie-in-the-sky thinking.” But added that it was something for council to consider exploring.
“Let’s do some investigative work and bring it back to council,” she said.
Opinions around the council on the topic varied.
Coun. Joel Loughead said the idea had promise.
“There are a lot of benefits to this type of facility,” he said.
Other members of council noted that Grey Highlands has many neighbours. Coun. Dan Wickens suggested that West Grey and Chatsworth would be more natural partners than The Blue Mountains and Collingwood.
“If we’re going to consider a partnership, it should be with people on our doorstep,” he said. “We can’t go it alone, it’s just not a reality today. I don’t think there is anything wrong with approaching our neighbouring municipalities.”
Mayor Paul McQueen said there are many different communities of interest for Grey Highlands residents.
“Some would migrate to Collingwood, The Blue Mountains and Clearview. You have to look at where people shop. Where are the major hospitals? Where are the major shopping centres?” said McQueen. “There is a lot of discussion that has to happen here.”
Coun. Nadia Dubyk said Grey Highlands should not limit itself on future options.
“We don’t want to box ourselves in. This is a longer term play. Keeping our options open is good,” said Dubyk. “At the end of the day, multiple smaller facilities might be more feasible. We don’t know.”