Alyse Richards, Minnedosa resident and one of the recipients of the 2022 Professional Caregiver from the Canada Cares Abilities Foundation, says the connections she’s made in her community make her feel honoured to accept the award.
The Canadian Abilities Foundation envisions an inclusive, universally accessible society where all people belong and are valued. Their mission is to make Canada the most accessible country in the world through advocacy, awareness building and sharing of best practice solutions. Canada Cares, a part of the foundation, celebrates and supports family and professional caregivers through community outreach programs and their national caregiver recognition awards.
Richards is a resource co-ordinator for Minnedosa and District Services to Seniors, where she works to provide senior members of the community, located 52 kilometres northeast of Brandon, with access to programs that support their independence and wellbeing. She also serves as the president of the Westman Autism Parent Support Group.
“I’m grateful to fill these roles in my community, and to work with a fantastic board of directors [at Services to Seniors] who are so supportive,” Richards told the Sun. “I give many thanks to the board for their nomination and to our wonderful community who make this job so enjoyable.”
Richards stepped into her role at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to adapt when community outreach became drastically limited. Throughout the pandemic, she developed many new programs to help seniors connect virtually with friends and family, sharing educational resources and even filming her own exercise videos to help seniors keep active in their homes.
Norah Driedger, who serves on the board of directors with Minnedosa and District Services to Seniors, nominated Richards for her tireless work for the non-profit organization.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s outreach was limited. Richards took the helm and, on top of helping everyone adapt to the new normal, developed programs that were instrumental in keeping seniors healthy and safe from the dangers of isolation during those tumultuous years, Driedger said.
“She started right before COVID-19, and so she was kind of thrown into the deep end right off the get-go, because we had to change everything,” she said. “She handled it with grace and dignity and came up with ideas that were innovative.”
It’s not just Richards’ skills in planning and organizing that have made her a darling to every senior who takes part in the Services to Seniors programming, Driedger said — her personality and authentic love of what she does has made each and every person she interacts with feel special and loved.
“She’s just been a powerhouse for Services to Seniors, and everybody loves her. She’s got such a wonderful personality and ability to really connect with seniors. They really trust her,” Driedger said.
Working with the Westman Autism Parent Support Group has also been especially important to Richards, whose 10-year-old son has autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a neurodevelopmental disease typically diagnosed during childhood.
Between 2010 and 2014, 3,079 Manitoba children aged 0 to 14 years had an ASD diagnosis. Among children with ASD aged zero to 18 years, 80 per cent are boys, almost 60 per cent were diagnosed before age five, with 85 per cent diagnosed before age 10, the National Library of Medicine’s website states.
ASD is something that affects many families across Westman, Richards said.
“It’s meaningful to bring those families together and give them the support that they need, and it works well for my family as well — we have received a lot of support in return,” she said.
Living in a rural area, where resources for parents whose children have ASD can be very limited, presents a challenge that Richards’ support group meets by networking families and sharing resources.
“Whether they’re in the early diagnosis stage, or entering into adult services, talking to other families who have done that before and navigated those systems is helpful, because they can be difficult to navigate on your own,” Richards said.
But even though she and her family live in a small Westman town, which might not have as much resources as larger centres do, Richards has always felt supported by her community of Minnedosa and by the Rolling River School Division.
“Our experience has been really fantastic,” she said. “Resources are still limited, but our personal experiences have been very good.”
Richards encourages other people to find an organization that they feel they have a connection with and offer to volunteer their services.
“It feels so good to give back and just build those connections,” she said. ”We’re all human and everybody needs that type of connection, and that makes it all worth it, for sure.”