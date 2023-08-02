Niagara-on-the-Lake plans to investigate the need for additional bylaw staff when 2024 budget talks take place.
This is a result of a motion from Coun. Maria Mavridis at last week’s council meeting, directing staff to prepare a business case to be presented ahead of next year’s municipal spending plan coming to council.
“I’d like to ensure that for next season, we’re prepared,” she told fellow councillors and staff.
Her motion says the need for responsive bylaw enforcement during evenings and weekends “has become increasingly evident due to the number of issues that arise outside regular business hours, and prompt responses to these issues are important to address concerns of community members.”
An increase in residents’ concerns has put “additional strain” on the existing bylaw division, she added.
The town currently employs four bylaw officers, plus four seasonal parking enforcement officers, as well as one dedicated officer for short-term rentals.
“This may not be sufficient” to meet the short-term rental demands or other growing enforcement needs of the community,” her motion reads.
Coun. Wendy Cheropita said issues were widespread, but added there have been fewer infractions lately.
“I don’t see the justification in bringing in more staff when our numbers are going down,” she said.
Coun. Sandra O’Connor said she’s hopeful the town can come up with “innovative approaches” when presenting ideas on how to create a greater bylaw presence, and that she doesn’t believe creating full-time positions is the way to go.
Having officers available on a “standby” basis is one option she suggested, as well as working with Niagara College and its police foundations and law and security programs to fill a void.
“I’m sure staff could be innovative in the way they approach this,” she said.
Referring to the position that “metrics are down,” Mavridis, who brought forward the motion, said this is likely “because we don’t have enough bylaw officers to compare” numbers to the number of concerns that are out there.