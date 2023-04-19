Eganville – Bonnechere Valley is in the midst of transitioning the hazardous waste program and township staff are hoping things will continue smoothly.
While ratepayers should not see a difference and will still be able to access the household hazardous waste depot in the township from May to October, it is a transition with the township considered more of a subcontractor with how it is managed. It is part of Ontario’s transition to a producer responsibility model which makes producers environmentally accountable and fiscally responsible for managing their products. The Ontario-led initiative replaces the existing municipal hazardous waste program.
Works Superintendent Jason Zohr told council last Tuesday afternoon during a committee meeting the transition process for Household Hazardous and Special Waste has kept staff busy preparing.
“Is used engine oil considered hazardous waste?” asked Councillor Merv Buckwald.
“Yes, we have a big tank at the hazardous waste depot,” Mr. Zohr said.
Residents have to bring it there, but it is then disposed of properly, he said. It is picked up and properly recycled, he explained.
“Same with oil jugs, filters, all that,” he added.
Mayor Jennifer Murphy said at her auto garage business it is picked up in a cube.
“It is then used in asphalt, so it is further recycled,” she said.
It used to be straight oil in asphalt and now it is lower viscosity oils which are recycled, so this is impacting the asphalt, she said.
“That is most likely the reason some of our asphalt roads are not lasting like they did 40 years ago, so there are pros and cons,” she said.
“They are getting rid of the stuff which helps bind things together,” Mr. Zohr agreed.
The regular recycling transition will start in 2025.
“Is that for sure?” the mayor asked.
CAO Annette Gilchrist said they are still working toward that and it should happen. She pointed out the hazardous waste transitioned October 1st, but the township hazardous waste depot was closed October 1st so it is coming into play now.
“Before it reopens in May we are trying to make sure we are all caught up,” she said.
In speaking to the Leader, the CAO explained the changes to the Household Hazardous Waste program are on the administration end and how it is being dealt with.
“It will be managed through us so it is easiest for the ratepayers,” she said.
Having the same household hazardous waste depot people are used to will make it is easier for people to continue to use it and keep the hazardous material out of the main waste stream, she said. People can bring their hazardous waste to the depot when they are bringing their other recycling and garbage, she explained.
“It doesn’t make sense for people to go elsewhere,” she said.
While right now it appears all the same materials are being collected, she said the township is still working with the new processors and collectors to see what they are accepting.
“If there is a change of what they collect, we will put out that information,” she said.