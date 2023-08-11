In 2003, a then ten- year-old Adam Trimble was just old enough – and big enough – to compete in his very first Essex County Plowing Match, which happened to be hosted on his family farm.
On Saturday – exactly twenty-years later – Trimble Farms Cattle Company in the South Woodslee area hosted the 2023 installment of the Essex County Plowing Match Competition and Farm Equipment Show.
Trimble was thrilled to not only be able to welcome area farmers to the competition, but to compete himself, while reflecting on participating in his first competition two-decades ago.
Every year, the Essex County Plowmen Association’s Plowing Match rotates to a new farm within the region. Trimble noted it was not planned to host this year’s competition on the family farm for the second time, twenty-years after the first, but it was a welcomed milestone to celebrate.
Trimble noted his family farm concentrates on cash crops – corn and soybean – and raising beef cattle. Six-years-ago, he returned home to work on the farm full-time with his dad, David. Two-years- ago, he opened a farm store with his wife.
Remembering how much he used to enjoy competing in the annual plowing competition, Trimble was pleased to get in the driver’s seat again this year, after not having a chance to compete in around ten-years. He noted he used to compete all over Ontario and was excited to get back into competition mode this year.
Plowing, as demonstrated at the annual Essex County Plowman Association match, is a dying art form that takes years of practice, learning, and patience to perfect.
As much as the event is a competition, it really is about sharing tips and advice amongst other farmers, Trimble noted.
One of the competitors out on the field was Alexis Leclaire, who won this year’s Essex County Queen of the Furrow title, after competing in the Plowing Match and delivering a speech at the awards banquet held later that night. She chose to talk about the importance of roadway safety, a topic that resonates with many in the agricultural industry.
Next year, in Kawartha Lakes, she will compete against other title holders from other communitiesacross the Province at the International Plowing Match for the Ontario Queen of the Furrow title.
Leclaire has always been involved with her family’s farm in Kingsville, which includes a greenhouse operation and cash crops.
“I’m always helping with the farm equipment,” the 19-year-old said, noting she has also been helping out in the field since she was old enough to do so.
She wanted to compete in this year’s Queen of the Furrow competition to show other girls, like her two younger sisters, that there are opportunities for females in male-dominated fields.
Recently, Leclaire graduated from a Firefighter program at the post-secondary level, and is set to start theFirst Responders program in the fall.
Lyle Hall, of the Essex County Plowmen’s Association, was pleased to welcome the level of competition and the attendance at the event. He was also thrilled to welcome Lakeshore Deputy Mayor Kirk Walstedt and Essex MP Chris Lewis to the site, who took part in a friendly competition amongst themselves.